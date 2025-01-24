How to unlock the Lunar New Year livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF in GTA Online

Rockstar Games never disappoints when celebrating a special event in GTA Online, and this time isn’t different. The latest weekly update kickstarted the Lunar New Year celebrations in Los Santos, with brand-new content added just for this special event. While getting new content in 2025 itself is a big win for GTA Online players, Rockstar went the extra mile by offering something extra for car enthusiasts.

There’s now a unique Lunar New Year livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF that GTA Online players can currently unlock and equip. This article shares a brief guide on how to unlock it.

GTA Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races are linked with Maibatsu Penumbra FF’s livery

One of the new things added this week is the Lunar New Year Stunt Races, a variation of the standard Stunt Races but with the Lunar New Year theme. To unlock the limited-time livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF, players must play and finish one new race.

As easy as it may sound, some may not know how to access the new race events. There are two ways to access the new Lunar New Year Stunt Races:

Going to the Legion Square location in the game and press the prompted button while standing inside the corona

Opening the Options menu from anywhere in an online lobby and selecting the right options

Here’s a brief step-by-step guide to participating in the new race events via the Options menu:

Open the Options menu Choose the Online tab Go to Jobs Select Play Jobs Choose Rockstar Created Go to Stunt Races Select any of the available Lunar New Year Stunt Races

As of January 24, 2025, there are three Lunar New Year Stunt Races available in the game:

Lunar New Year – Lap of Honor

Lunar New Year – The Big Bash

Lunar New Year – Spectacle

Playing any of these events by February 12, 2025, will unlock the limited-time livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF.

Everything important to know about the Maibatsu Penumbra FF in GTA Online

The Penumbra FF is a popular sports car that debuted in Los Santos in 2020 with the Los Santos Summer Special DLC. It highly resembles the real-life second-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The vehicle can reach a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.798, making it a decent sports car in the game. Those who don’t own it can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,380,000 after the latest GTA Online update.

