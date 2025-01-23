GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races: How to start, rewards, and more

Three GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races have debuted as part of the January 23, 2025 weekly update. As is the case with races in this category, one can expect to compete against other players on tracks that take some thrilling twists and turns. Additionally, the new race courses are themed around the Lunar New Year celebrations, which makes for quite the sight.

That said, given that these are brand-new additions to the game, some might need a bit of assistance in figuring out how to play them. So, in this article, we will take a look at how to start Lunar New Year Stunt Races in GTA 5 Online, and a few other things to know about them.

How to start Lunar New Year Stunt Races in GTA 5 Online

New GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races can be started from the pause menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can start a Lunar New Year Stunt Race in GTA 5 Online from the pause menu. Here is a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1 : Go to the ONLINE tab in the pause menu

: Go to the tab in the pause menu Step 2 : Click on Jobs

: Click on Step 3 : Select Play Job from the available options

: Select from the available options Step 4 : Next, scroll down and select Rockstar Created

: Next, scroll down and select Step 5 : Scroll down and click on Stunt Races

: Scroll down and click on Step 6: Select any of the three new Lunar New Year races from the playlist

Following are the names of the new Lunar New Year GTA 5 Online Stunt Races:

Lunar New Year - Lap of Honor

Lunar New Year - Spectacle

Lunar New Year - The Big Bash

Their tracks are set at different locations in Los Santos and Blaine County. They are decorated with items themed around the Lunar New Year celebrations and even feature fireworks during the race.

GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races: Lap of Honor

The Lap of Honor Lunar New Year Stunt Race takes place across the San Chianski Mountain Range and Davis Quartz regions of the GTA Online map.

It can be played by up to 16 players in vehicles from the sports cars category.

GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races: Spectacle

The Spectacle Lunar New Year Stunt Race takes place across various districts of Los Santos, such as Vespucci Beach, Del Perro Beach, Little Seoul, Pillbox Hill, and Vespucci Canals.

It, too, can be played by up to 16 participants in GTA 5 Online sports cars.

GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races: The Big Bash

The Big Bash Lunar New Year Stunt Race is set across Pillbox Hill, Downtown, Textile City, Strawberry, as well as Vespucci Canals.

This GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Race is, once again, open for up to 16 participants in sports cars.

GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races: Rewards

Description of each GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year Stunt Race (Images via Rockstar Games)

Winning a Lunar New Year Stunt Race can pay up to around $25,000. That said, Rockstar Games has doubled the payouts of these Stunt Races as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly update.

Playing any Lunar New Year Stunt Race through February 12, 2025, will reward the Lunar New Year livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF. This sports car debuted in 2020 and can be bought for $1,380,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Also check: GTA 5 Yuanbao locations

