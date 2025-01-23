All GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations (Yuanbaos whereabouts)

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations have now spawned in Los Santos and Blaine County. At these spots, players can find a new type of collectible that has been added today, January 23, 2025, as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations weekly update. Collecting each Yuanbao rewards some cash and RP. Collecting them all further rewards a bonus, along with an exclusive outfit.

That said, finding them can be difficult as their locations are not marked on the map, and these collectibles are quite small. Nevertheless, those interested can check this article for all GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations and other things to know about the collectible

Here are some GTA 5 Online Yuanbaos (Images via Rockstar Games)

A total of 36 Yuanbao locations have been added with the January 23, 2025, GTA Online weekly update. All Yuanbaos don't look the same, but the difference is minimal. The image shows some iterations of the collectible in the multiplayer title.

A cymbal-like sound effect will start playing when in the vicinity of a Yuanbao, and it will get louder as you get closer to it. Once found, stand near it and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen to collect it. Note that not all Yuanbaos will be on ground level. Some can be found on top of buildings or other structures as well.

The following map images depict all 36 Yuanbao locations with a red circle. These Lunar New Year update 2025 collectibles can be collected in any order.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #1 and #2

Yuanbao locations 1 and 2/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These locations are in Paleto Bay, northern end of the map.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #3

Yuanbao location 3/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao location is near Mount Gordo in the map's north-east section.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #4

Yuanbao location 4/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness region.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #5

Yuanbao locations 5/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao can be found in the western section of the map (North Chumash region).

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #6

Yuanbao location 6/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is almost in the middle of the map, near Alamo Sea.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #7

Yuanbao locations 7/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao is located to the right of the previous location.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #8

Yuanbao locations 8/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is just below the previous two entries, on the other end of the Alamo Sea.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #9

Yuanbao locations 9/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is in the western part of the map, near Fort Zancudo.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #10

Yuanbao locations 10/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao is near the Sandy Shores Airfield, in the middle of the map.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #11 and #12

Yuanbao locations 11 and 12/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These GTA Online Yuanbaos are in Vinewood Hills in Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #13 and #14

Yuanbao locations 13 and 14/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These Yuanbao locations are in the Pacific Bluffs, west Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #15, #16 and #17

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #15, #16, and #17/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These Yuanbaos are near the Diamond Casino and Resort in Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #18

Yuanbao location 18/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao location is in West Vinewood.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #19, #20 and #21

Yuanbao locations 19, 20, and 21/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These locations are in the Rockford Hills region, north-west Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #22

Yuanbao location 22/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao can be found in Mirror Park, north-east Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #23

Yuanbao location 23/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao is in La Mesa, a little bit below the previous location.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #24 and #25

Yuanbao locations 24 and 25/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These Yuanbao locations are in Pillbox Hill, central Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #26

Yuanbao location 26/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is in Vespucci Canals, west Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations #27 and #28

Yuanbao locations 27 and 28/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

These Yuanbaos are in central Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #29

Yuanbao location 29/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is in El Burro Heights, south-east Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #30

Yuanbao location 30/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is a little bit below the previous Yuanbao.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #31

Yuanbao location 31/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is in Cypress Flats, south-east Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #32

Yuanbao location 32/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao is behind the Los Santos Customs near LSIA, south Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #33

Yuanbao location 33/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao is on a ship in Terminal, south Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #34

Yuanbao location 34/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao is also on a ship in Elysian Islands, south Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #35

Yuanbao location 35/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This location is a little bit below the previous entry.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao location #36

Yuanbao location 36/36 (Image via Rockstar Games || gtaweb.eu)

This Yuanbao is at LSIA, south Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Yuanbao locations: Rewards

Collecting a GTA 5 Online Yuanbao pay $888 and 888 RP. Collecting all 36 rewards a bonus $88,888; as well as the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit, which can be found in your wardrobe's Outfits: Seasonal section.

