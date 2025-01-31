Rockstar adds a rare collectible to GTA 5 Online while fans await GTA 6 trailer 2

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 Online in 2013 but continues to support it till date. They keep adding new content to the popular multiplayer title with DLCs and weekly updates. Despite this, the game feels repetitive these days, and many fans now await the release of GTA 6. They expect to see a second trailer of the upcoming game anytime now. While that hasn’t happened by the time of writing, the developers added a rare collectible for GTA 5 Online players.

On January 30, 2025, Rockstar Games released a new weekly update for the multiplayer title, adding a rare collectible: a brand-new accessory. This gives players something to do in Los Santos while waiting for the next game.

GTA 5 Online’s new update adds new shades to claim while waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since 2022, Rockstar Games has been very vocal about its ongoing support for GTA 5 Online in yearly newswire posts. On November 1, 2024, they announced their support for the popular multiplayer title going into 2025, including new weekly updates, gifts, and more.

Staying true to their words, they have been adding new content to the game, with the recent addition of a rare collectible called Black Square Shades. Unlike most of the usual accessories, this one can only be claimed by completing a certain objective — completing one Dispatch Work by February 5, 2025.

A Dispatch Work is a set of free-mode jobs seemingly inspired by the Vigilante missions available in older Grand Theft Auto titles. This allows players to act as cops and take down criminals across Los Santos and Blaine County.

To access these jobs, GTA 5 Online players need to own an eligible Law Enforcement vehicle from Warstock Cache & Carry. Once inside an eligible vehicle, they simply need to press the prompted button to start these jobs.

There are a total of six Dispatch Work jobs available in 2025:

Officer Monitored

Possession for Sale

Civil Disturbance

Malicious Mischief

Health Code Violations

Obstruction of Justice

The latest GTA 5 Online update allows gamers to complete any one of the aforementioned missions and receive the Black Square Shades as well as $100,000 within 72 hours of completion.

When will the GTA 6 trailer 2 be released?

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any release date of the GTA 6 trailer 2 by the time of this writing. However, with the title still being scheduled to launch in fall of 2025, fans can expect more information or footage related to the game very soon.

