5 HSW cars that GTA Online PC players will likely get in 2025

GTA Online PC players are finally going to the Expanded & Enhanced features in 2025, currently available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. These features include HSW upgrades, allowing players to create HSW cars by applying them. Not only do these rides get an exclusive livery, but their top speed also gets a significant boost, making them some of the fastest vehicles in the entire game.

While all of the HSW cars should be available on PC, this article shares five such rides that GTA Online PC players will likely get this year.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

5 HSW cars for GTA Online PC version: La Coureuse, Banshee GTS, and more possible inclusions

1) Firebolt ASP

The Vapid Firebolt ASP is one of the latest HSW cars added to GTA Online as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC drip-feed content. The two-seater off-roader is seemingly inspired by the real-life Ford SVT Lightning (1999-2004).

In terms of performance, the Firebolt ASP is a beast. After getting equipped with HSW upgrades, the pick-up truck can reach a staggering top speed of 139.25 mph (224.10 km/h). This makes it one of the best-performing pick-up trucks in the entire game.

The Firebolt ASP will likely be priced at $1,894,500, the same as on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

2) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is one such electric vehicle that can be equipped with HSW upgrades. Rockstar added it in GTA Online with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC of 2023. The two-door hatchback resembles the real-life 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E.

Seemingly powered by a battery, the La Coureuse is capable of going up to a maximum speed of 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h). The fact that it is also compatible with Imani-Tech upgrades makes it one of the best HSW cars in the game.

It will likely be available for a price of $1,990,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Banshee GTS

The Bravado Banshee GTS is another one of the latest additions to GTA Online’s catalog of vehicles. It’s a two-seater HSW sports car seemingly based on the real-life Dodge Viper (VX I)/SRT (5th generation).

Living up to the Banshee’s legacy, the GTS model is the fastest of them all. The HSW upgrades allow the vehicle to reach a mind-boggling speed of 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h). This level of sheer performance makes it a must-own car for all types of players.

The Banshee GTS should be available for $1,989,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

A picture of Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is another HSW off-roader that PC players deserve to get. Debuting in 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update, it seemingly took design inspiration from the real-life Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (1997-1999).

What makes the MonstroCiti unique is its compact yet competitive look, resembling an SUV. Players can equip it with HSW upgrades and push its top speed to an impressive 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h). The compact design combined with reliable performance makes it a good day-to-day vehicle for many players.

It will likely be available for $1,485,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

A promotional picture of Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, a two-seater HSW sports car that also debuted in 2023 as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. It highly resembles the real-life Ferrari Roma.

The HSW upgrades allow the Itali GTO Stinger TT to reach a top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). The best part of the vehicle is its ability to endure maximum damage. It can apparently endure 11 Homing Missiles after its armor is fully upgraded, making it a very strategic choice for completing getaway missions.

The car should be available for a price of $2,380,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

GTA Online PC players can expect the Expanded & Enhanced features to be released soon.

