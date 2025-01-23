Rockstar finally adds new content to GTA 5 Online which isn't a car

Rockstar released a GTA 5 Online DLC last month, adding new content to the popular multiplayer title. Whenever a new DLC is released, it’s natural to expect drip-feed cars to be released in the following months. However, the developers added something new this time with the latest weekly update today, January 23, 2025. Players can now go on a new treasure hunt and collect Yuanbao scattered across Los Santos.

Moreover, the brand new Lunar New Year Stunt Races also debuted today to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. Read on to learn about the two new things added to GTA 5 Online today.

GTA 5 Online update today added new content as part of the Agents of Sabotage drip-feed

A promotional picture of the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players will receive the following gifts as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations whenever they boost up the game after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Trending

Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit

Red Serpent Leather Jacket

Snake Soul Pendant

Snake King Pendant

Red Snake Soul Cap

Gray Snake King Cap

Afterwards, they can roam around the city of Los Santos and notice the new collectables, Yuanbao, scattered around the map. Every time players find one and collect it, they earn cash and RP. There are 36 of them, and finding them all will also unlock the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

It’s advisable to check all of the GTA 5 Yuanbao locations to know exactly where to look for them.

Likewise, a new type of race, the Lunar New Year Stunt Races event, has been added. These are special stunt races that gamers can now access anytime from the Options menu. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Options menu Go to Online Select Jobs Choose Play Jobs Go to Rockstar Created Select Stunt Races Scroll and find the Lunar New Year Stunt Races listed there

There are currently three of them:

Lunar New Year - The Big Bash

Lunar New Year - Spectacle

Lunar New Year - Lap of Honor

A picture previously used to promote Nightclub bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar is also offering several in-game bonuses as part of the weekly event, including:

2x money on Nightclub Good Missions by Yohan

2x money on Lunar New Year Stunt Races

Grotti Stinger GT as the new podium vehicle

The Black Box File is the priority The FIB Files mission

The new GTA 5 Online content is available for all PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S players.

Also Check: Lunar New Year update 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback