GTA Online weekly update for January 23-29, 2025, released

The Lunar New Year celebrations in Los Santos kickstarted with the new GTA Online weekly update today. Rockstar has added new content to the game, including new Lunar New Year Races with 2x bonuses. Additionally, there are half a dozen gifts players can claim this week. Till January 29, 2025, Nightclub business owners can also earn double rewards on two major things — the daily income and the Yohan’s Goods missions.
New sets of cars and vehicles are featured in Los Santos for the next seven days. Furthermore, up to 50% discounts can be claimed on select items in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Let’s quickly take a look at everything the new event has to offer.
GTA Online weekly update is all about Lunar New Year bonuses (January 23-29, 2025)
New content:
- Lunar New Year Stunt Races
- Yuanbao Collectibles
2x Cash and RP:
- Lunar New Year Stunt Races
- Nightclub Daily Income
- Nightclub Goods Missions (Yohan Blair)
The FIB Prority File:
$100,000 (Weekly Challenge):
- Win any two Stunt Races
Playing any of the newest races will also give a limited-time livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF sports car as part of the GTA Online Lunar New Year update 2025.
All of the featured cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update (January 23-29, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Canis Bodhi
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Hijak Ruston
- Western Daemon
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Invetero Coquette D1
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Übermacht Rebla GTS
Premium Test Ride:
- Grotti Turismo Classic
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Declasse Vamos
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Lampadati Pigalle
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Vapid Clique (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Vapid Dominator ASP (The Duggan Robbery)
- Truffade Thrax (The Podium Robbery)
The previously debuted Vapid Firebolt ASP pick-up truck can still be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
List of weekly discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update (January 23-29, 2025)
50% off:
- Heavy Rifle – Gun Van (Plus Benefits)
40% off:
- Buckingham Volatus
30% off:
- Nightclubs
- Annis 300R
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF
- Invetero Coquette D10
- Albany V-STR
- Lampadati Pigalle
- Declasse Vamos
- Hijak Ruston
- Tactical SMG – Gun Van
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users can buy the El Strickler Military Rifle from the Gun Van seller.
The next weekly update will likely be released on January 30, 2025.