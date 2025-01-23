  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly update for January 23-29, 2025, released

GTA Online weekly update for January 23-29, 2025, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jan 23, 2025 10:44 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for January 23-29, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for January 23-29, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Lunar New Year celebrations in Los Santos kickstarted with the new GTA Online weekly update today. Rockstar has added new content to the game, including new Lunar New Year Races with 2x bonuses. Additionally, there are half a dozen gifts players can claim this week. Till January 29, 2025, Nightclub business owners can also earn double rewards on two major things — the daily income and the Yohan’s Goods missions.

New sets of cars and vehicles are featured in Los Santos for the next seven days. Furthermore, up to 50% discounts can be claimed on select items in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Let’s quickly take a look at everything the new event has to offer.

GTA Online weekly update is all about Lunar New Year bonuses (January 23-29, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

New content:

  • Lunar New Year Stunt Races
  • Yuanbao Collectibles

2x Cash and RP:

  • Lunar New Year Stunt Races
  • Nightclub Daily Income
  • Nightclub Goods Missions (Yohan Blair)

The FIB Prority File:

$100,000 (Weekly Challenge):

  • Win any two Stunt Races

Playing any of the newest races will also give a limited-time livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF sports car as part of the GTA Online Lunar New Year update 2025.

All of the featured cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update (January 23-29, 2025)

youtube-cover

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Canis Bodhi
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT
  • Dundreary Landstalker XL
  • Hijak Ruston
  • Western Daemon

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Grotti Turismo Omaggio
  • Invetero Coquette D1

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • Übermacht Rebla GTS

Premium Test Ride:

  • Grotti Turismo Classic

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Benefactor Feltzer
  • Lampadati Pigalle

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The previously debuted Vapid Firebolt ASP pick-up truck can still be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

List of weekly discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update (January 23-29, 2025)

youtube-cover

50% off:

40% off:

  • Buckingham Volatus

30% off:

  • Nightclubs
  • Annis 300R
  • Maibatsu Penumbra FF
  • Invetero Coquette D10
  • Albany V-STR
  • Lampadati Pigalle
  • Declasse Vamos
  • Hijak Ruston
  • Tactical SMG – Gun Van

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users can buy the El Strickler Military Rifle from the Gun Van seller.

The next weekly update will likely be released on January 30, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी