GTA Online weekly update for January 23-29, 2025, released

The Lunar New Year celebrations in Los Santos kickstarted with the new GTA Online weekly update today. Rockstar has added new content to the game, including new Lunar New Year Races with 2x bonuses. Additionally, there are half a dozen gifts players can claim this week. Till January 29, 2025, Nightclub business owners can also earn double rewards on two major things — the daily income and the Yohan’s Goods missions.

New sets of cars and vehicles are featured in Los Santos for the next seven days. Furthermore, up to 50% discounts can be claimed on select items in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Let’s quickly take a look at everything the new event has to offer.

GTA Online weekly update is all about Lunar New Year bonuses (January 23-29, 2025)

New content:

Lunar New Year Stunt Races

Yuanbao Collectibles

2x Cash and RP:

Lunar New Year Stunt Races

Nightclub Daily Income

Nightclub Goods Missions (Yohan Blair)

The FIB Prority File:

$100,000 (Weekly Challenge):

Win any two Stunt Races

Playing any of the newest races will also give a limited-time livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF sports car as part of the GTA Online Lunar New Year update 2025.

All of the featured cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update (January 23-29, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Canis Bodhi

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Hijak Ruston

Western Daemon

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Invetero Coquette D1

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Übermacht Rebla GTS

Premium Test Ride:

Grotti Turismo Classic

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Declasse Vamos

Benefactor Feltzer

Lampadati Pigalle

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

The previously debuted Vapid Firebolt ASP pick-up truck can still be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

List of weekly discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update (January 23-29, 2025)

50% off:

Heavy Rifle – Gun Van (Plus Benefits)

40% off:

Buckingham Volatus

30% off:

Nightclubs

Annis 300R

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Invetero Coquette D10

Albany V-STR

Lampadati Pigalle

Declasse Vamos

Hijak Ruston

Tactical SMG – Gun Van

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users can buy the El Strickler Military Rifle from the Gun Van seller.

The next weekly update will likely be released on January 30, 2025.

