Is Grotti Stinger GT worth getting in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Grotti Stinger GT has returned to the limelight thanks to the latest weekly update. The two-seater sports classic coupe can currently be obtained as the Podium Vehicle till January 29, 2025. Despite being part of the popular multiplayer title since its release in 2013, some players may not be familiar with the vehicle and there’s a good reason behind it.

In the past 11 years, Rockstar has added over a hundred new cars, and naturally, the old ones tend to get overlooked. However, the Stinger GT remains trending on the internet often, sparking curiosity about whether the ride is worth acquiring in 2025.

Simply put, yes, the Grotti Stinger GT is still worth getting in 2025 for its grand-touring design and reliable performance. This article shares everything that one should know about this ride.

Grotti Stinger GT in GTA 5 Online: Design

The GTA Online Stinger GT resembles the Ferrari 250 GTO and Ferrari 330 GTO. It seemingly took design inspiration from both vehicles for the overall design, especially the side profiling, rear fascia, greenhouse area, and duck-tail spoiler.

The sports classics car has also seemingly taken some design cues from the following real-life automobiles for different body parts:

Shelby Daytona – Overall design

– Overall design Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and Intermeccanica Italia – Front end

– Front end Ferrari Dino 206 – Front grille and headlights

– Front grille and headlights Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 – Minor details

– Minor details Ford GT40 – Rear glass-enclosed engine with down-draft carburetors

– Rear glass-enclosed engine with down-draft carburetors Aston Martin DP214 – Central twin exhaust

The fact that it takes inspiration from so many iconic vehicles makes the Grotti Stinger GT unique and visually appealing, especially for motorheads.

Grotti Stinger GT in GTA 5 Online: Performance

When picking up a vehicle, players often wonder what’s under the hood. The GTA 5 Stinger GT is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine capable of pushing 320HP. The in-game files reveal that it possesses a top speed of 90.10 mph (145.00 km/h). However, the real performance of the vehicle is much higher than that.

According to Broughy1322’s testing, the automobile can go up to a maximum speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.972.

Furthermore, the sports classic car has impressive traction, acceleration, and handling.

Final Verdict

While the Grotti Stinger GT is not as fast as some of the newest vehicles in the title, players can rely on it for day-to-day activities. Additionally, its unique sporty look makes it worth collecting in 2025.

Those who may not be able to win it as the Podium Vehicle can simply buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $875,000.

