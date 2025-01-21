Should you buy Vapid Dominator GT in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

There are a lot of vehicles in GTA 5 Online that players can collect in 2025. However, Vapid Dominator GT is the one that often trends on the internet now and then. Rockstar Games added the two-seater muscle to the game in 2022 with The Chop Shop DLC update. Despite being two years old now, the ride still gets featured in weekly events, keeping it in the limelight.

However, it’s now 2025, and one may wonder if the Vapid Dominator GT is even worth buying anymore. Simply put, yes, the convertible car is still worth owning in GTA 5 Online for its modern look and impressive performance.

This article further shares everything about the vehicle.

Vapid Dominator GT in GTA 5 Online: Design

Trending

The Vapid Dominator GT in GTA 5 Online is an unofficial successor of the Dominator GTX. Like it, the Dominator GT is also inspired by a Ford Mustang but 2018–2023 Convertible. This gives it a more modern look that muscle car fans can appreciate.

Moreover, the vehicle has also seemingly taken design inspiration from the 2015 Galpin Fisker Rocket for the front grille and from the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for side skirts, exhausts, and the diffuser.

For those seeking a muscle car and don’t mind it being a convertible, the Dominator GT is the best option in the entire game.

Also Check: Rockstar releases a new GTA Online update, but only for some players

Vapid Dominator GT in GTA 5 Online: Performance

The Vapid Dominator GT runs on a powerful engine with a 6-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. While in-game files reveal a top speed of 100.66 mph (162.00 km/h), the real on-road performance of the muscle car is much higher.

According to Broughy1322’s testing, the Dominator GT has a maximum speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) after a full performance upgrade. The vehicle can also seemingly complete a lap in about 1:02.880, making it one of the fastest muscle cars in-game.

Players can use the vehicle for getaway purposes, casual racing, or simply cruising through the city of Los Santos, making it an all-rounder.

Dominator GT in GTA 5 Online: Price

The Dominator GT is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and occasionally at car showroom in the city. Like many other modern vehicles, the convertible car costs above 2 million - $2,195,000.

Final verdict

The Dominator GT is the perfect ride for those who want power under the hood, a convertible option, and don’t mind spending millions for it. Note that the developer also occasionally gives exciting discounts on the vehicle, making it much more affordable for all types of players.

Also Check: Benefactor Stirling GT | Vapid Firebolt ASP | Bravado Banshee GTS

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback