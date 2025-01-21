  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Rockstar releases a new GTA Online update, but only for a few players

Rockstar releases a new GTA Online update, but only for a few players

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jan 21, 2025 15:57 GMT
A brief report on Rockstar releasing a new GTA Online update, but only for a few players (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on Rockstar releasing a new GTA Online update, but only for a few players (Image via Rockstar Games)

While fans await new information about Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games, the developer just released a brand new GTA Online update today, January 21, 2025. Unlike other patches, this one isn’t available for everyone, but only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users. This means that PS4, Xbox One, and PC users won’t see any update to be downloaded today.

Read on to learn more about the new GTA Online update released today by Rockstar Games.

New GTA Online update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Everything known so far

also-read-trending Trending

The new GTA Online update only takes a few MBs of storage on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to Rockstar Games Support, here’s what the new patch does:

  • Fixed a set of issues due to which the game used to crash when playing it
  • Fixed an issue that used to crash the game when playing “Gather Intel”, The Cayo Perico Heist on the Xbox Series X|S console
  • Fixed an issue that used to crash the game when playing “Pac Man” mission on the Xbox Series X|S console

This is not the first time that Rockstar has sent out a patch exclusively for current-gen consoles. It recently added a brand new El Strickler Military Rifle, making it accessible only to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

However, PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers are still getting weekly updates, like the recent one released on January 16, 2025.

Also Check: 5 features to expect from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced for PC

GTA Online update of January 16, 2025: All you need to know

The recently released GTA Online weekly update gives players the following in-game bonuses to claim:

There’s also a Merryweather Hoodie to collect by completing a certain objective in a specific mission:

Players can once again claim $100,000 by completing a new weekly challenge:

Rockstar is also currently giving up to 50% off on select in-game items:

50% off:

40% off:

30% off:

  • Garages
  • Buckingham Nimbus
  • Karin Sultan RS Classic
  • Obey Omnis e-GT
  • Albany Brigham
  • Vapid Clique Wagon
  • Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
  • Declasse Drift Tampa
  • Declasse Drift Yosemite

The next GTA Online weekly update will go live on January 23, 2025.

Also Check: 5 best cars to buy this week (January 20 to 23, 2025)

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी