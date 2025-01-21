Rockstar releases a new GTA Online update, but only for a few players

While fans await new information about Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games, the developer just released a brand new GTA Online update today, January 21, 2025. Unlike other patches, this one isn’t available for everyone, but only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users. This means that PS4, Xbox One, and PC users won’t see any update to be downloaded today.

Read on to learn more about the new GTA Online update released today by Rockstar Games.

New GTA Online update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Everything known so far

The new GTA Online update only takes a few MBs of storage on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. According to Rockstar Games Support, here’s what the new patch does:

Fixed a set of issues due to which the game used to crash when playing it

Fixed an issue that used to crash the game when playing “Gather Intel”, The Cayo Perico Heist on the Xbox Series X|S console

Fixed an issue that used to crash the game when playing “Pac Man” mission on the Xbox Series X|S console

This is not the first time that Rockstar has sent out a patch exclusively for current-gen consoles. It recently added a brand new El Strickler Military Rifle, making it accessible only to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

However, PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers are still getting weekly updates, like the recent one released on January 16, 2025.

GTA Online update of January 16, 2025: All you need to know

The recently released GTA Online weekly update gives players the following in-game bonuses to claim:

2x cash and RP on Payphone Hits

2x cash and RP on Overtime Rumble

There’s also a Merryweather Hoodie to collect by completing a certain objective in a specific mission:

The Black Box File (Sneak and steal a Tula plane)

Players can once again claim $100,000 by completing a new weekly challenge:

Completing 3 The FIB Files finales

Rockstar is also currently giving up to 50% off on select in-game items:

50% off:

Vapid Hustler

Pfister Comet

Vapid Blade

Gallivanter Baller LE

Combat Shotgun (as Plus benefits)

40% off:

Minigun (Gun Van)

30% off:

Garages

Buckingham Nimbus

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Obey Omnis e-GT

Albany Brigham

Vapid Clique Wagon

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Yosemite

The next GTA Online weekly update will go live on January 23, 2025.

