Rockstar Games teases new content for GTA Online update this week

Despite GTA Online being a decade old, Rockstar Games is still adding new content to the popular multiplayer title. The game recently received a new DLC called Agents of Sabotage last month, and it looks like there’s more content coming this week. Currently, fans should notice a new loading screen in the title teasing new content coming this week as part of the weekly update.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming content expected to be released this Thursday, January 23, 2025.

New races, collectibles, and more to debut in the GTA Online weekly update this week

A screenshot of a loading screen in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

As can be seen in the aforementioned screenshot, the new GTA Online loading screen announces the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration in Los Santos. Starting January 23, 2025, players will be able to experience the following new content:

Trending

Lunar New Year Stunt Races

Yuanbao Collectibles

Special Gifts

The Lunar New Year Stunt Races will supposedly be a new variation of stunt race events. Collecting Yuanbao collectibles will reward players with cash and RP. The latter will be scattered across 36 different locations on the map, which means gamers should be able to go on a new treasure hunt this Thursday.

As per the in-game files, there will be three types of Yuanbao treasures:

Typical design with a snake decal

Base with a smaller Yuanbao on top of it

Red-colored treasure bowl-like Yuanbao with snake decals and gold coins

Players should note that Rockstar Games also teases “Special Gifts” on the loading screen, supposedly referring to free log-in rewards for all players. Last year, the developers gave gamers the following gifts to celebrate the Lunar New Year:

Wooden Dragon Mask

Red Lunar New Year Dress

Black Lunar New Year Tee

Regal Dragon Mask

Midnight Dragon Mask

$188,888

Also check: Rockstar releases a new GTA Online update, but only for some players

A promotional picture from 2024's Year of the Dragon Week in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans can expect similar free gifts this year as well. Another thing to notice is the vehicle in the aforementioned picture, possibly showcasing a unique livery likely to be released in the GTA Online update this week.

More information will be shared in the next Rockstar newswire scheduled to be released on January 23, 2025. The newswire will also share details about a new weekly update, including new bonuses and featured vehicles.

Also check: 5 features to expect from GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced for PC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback