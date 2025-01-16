Should you buy Karin Sultan RS Classic in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

While there are many vehicles in GTA 5 Online, there’s always one that trends online now and then – the Karin Sultan RS Classic. The two-seater sports sedan debuted in 2021 with the popular Los Santos Tuners DLC update and ever since, Rockstar Games often features the car in weekly events, keeping it in the limelight even after all these years.

However, in 2025, one may wonder if the Karin Sultan RS Classic is still worth buying. Simply put, yes, the sports car is still worth owning in GTA 5 Online thanks to its timeless appearance and incredible performance.

This article shares everything there is to know about it.

Karin Sultan RS Classic in GTA 5 Online: Design

Trending

The Sultan RS Classic in GTA 5 Online is essentially a Subaru Impreza WRZ, as suggested by its appearance. It also seems to have taken some design cues from the popular Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III.

Being a predecessor of the standard Karin Sultan RS, it shares a similar physical appearance albeit with a widebody kit. Like its implied successor, the vehicle’s bodywork, interior, and engine cover come painted in a primary color.

It shares a similar interior design to that of the standard Sultan RS, with the notable difference being the Karin logo on the horn cap.

The design is simple, yet sporty enough to stand out in the crowd. The wide range of customization options also allows players to tweak its physical appearance to make it more appealing.

Those who appreciate sports cars, such as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III, should definitely pick the Sultan RS.

Also check: GTA Online weekly update

Karin Sultan RS Classic in GTA 5 Online: Performance

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is powered by a 6-cylinder, twin-cam 3.5L engine with a 5-speed gearbox. While the in-game file suggests a top speed of 91.03 mph (146.50 km/h), the actual performance of the vehicle is much higher than that.

According to in-game testing done by popular tester Broughy1322, the Sultan RS Classic can hit a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:03.397 seconds. While these statistics may not be as impressive as one would wish, the car still gets the job done when used for getaway missions or heists.

Moreover, the vehicle is a viable choice for certain race events in Los Santos, particularly due to its 4WD capability and tight turning radius.

Final verdict

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is a great choice for players seeking a classic sports car with reliable performance. In fact, the vehicle is still more responsive than some new vehicles added to the game over the last two years. The numerous customization options available also make it an ideal choice for those who enjoy modifications.

Players can buy the Sultan RS Classic from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for between $1,341,750-$1,789,000.

Check out our other related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback