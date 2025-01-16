GTA Online weekly update for January 16-22, 2025, released

  • home icon
By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jan 16, 2025 12:47 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for January 16-22, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has released a brand new GTA Online weekly update today, January 16, 2025, adding a new set of bonuses, cars, and, discounts to claim. The Agents of Sabotage DLC is still being promoted in the game, with a unique collectible as a reward this time. Till January 22, 2025, Payphone Hits are also back in the limelight with 2x rewards.

Rockstar is also giving 2x cash and RP to all players participating in the Overtime Rumble adversary mode this week. There’s a new set of cars featured in Los Santos, along with some discounted items in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update continues Agents of Sabotage bonuses and more (January 16-22, 2025)

Free Merryweather Hoodie:

2x cash and RP:

$100,000 (Weekly Challenge):

The FIB Priority File:

Players can still earn money and RP by finding all LS Tags locations.

List of featured vehicles and cars in the new GTA Online weekly update (January 16-22, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • LCC Hexer
  • Gallivanter Baller LE
  • Western Wolfsbane
  • Vapid Hustler
  • Pegassi Esskey

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Vapid Aleutian
  • Vapid Dominator GT

Lucky Wheel:

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • Vapid Flash GT

Premium Test Ride:

  • Benefactor Stirling GT

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

  • Dinka Akuma
  • Vapid Blade
  • Pfister Comet

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can continue to buy the newest pickup truck Vapid Firebolt ASP from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

All discounted cars, vehicles, and more in the latest weekly update (January 16-22, 2025)

50% off:

  • Combat Shotgun (Plus benefits)
  • Gallivanter Baller LE
  • Vapid Blade
  • Pfister Comet
  • Vapid Hustler

40% off:

30% off:

  • Buckingham Nimbus
  • Obey Omnis e-GT
  • Vapid Clique Wagon
  • Declasse Drift Tampa
  • Declasse Drift Yosemite
  • Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
  • Albany Brigham
  • Karin Sultan RS Classic
  • Garages

The El Strickler Military Rifle is still purchasable from the Gun Van, only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers.

The next weekly event will likely start on January 23, 2025.

