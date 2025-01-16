GTA Online weekly update for January 16-22, 2025, released

Rockstar Games has released a brand new GTA Online weekly update today, January 16, 2025, adding a new set of bonuses, cars, and, discounts to claim. The Agents of Sabotage DLC is still being promoted in the game, with a unique collectible as a reward this time. Till January 22, 2025, Payphone Hits are also back in the limelight with 2x rewards.
Rockstar is also giving 2x cash and RP to all players participating in the Overtime Rumble adversary mode this week. There’s a new set of cars featured in Los Santos, along with some discounted items in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update continues Agents of Sabotage bonuses and more (January 16-22, 2025)
Free Merryweather Hoodie:
- Complete The Black Box File mission.
2x cash and RP:
- GTA Online Payphone Hits
- Overtime Rumble
$100,000 (Weekly Challenge):
- Complete 3 FIB File Finales.
The FIB Priority File:
Players can still earn money and RP by finding all LS Tags locations.
List of featured vehicles and cars in the new GTA Online weekly update (January 16-22, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- LCC Hexer
- Gallivanter Baller LE
- Western Wolfsbane
- Vapid Hustler
- Pegassi Esskey
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Vapid Aleutian
- Vapid Dominator GT
Lucky Wheel:
- Benefactor Stirling GT (Podium Vehicle)
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Vapid Flash GT
Premium Test Ride:
- Benefactor Stirling GT
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Dinka Akuma
- Vapid Blade
- Pfister Comet
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Pfister Growler (The Podium Robbery)
- Benefactor Schlagen GT (The McTony Robbery)
- Willard Eudora (The Gangbanger Robbery)
Players can continue to buy the newest pickup truck Vapid Firebolt ASP from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.
All discounted cars, vehicles, and more in the latest weekly update (January 16-22, 2025)
50% off:
- Combat Shotgun (Plus benefits)
- Gallivanter Baller LE
- Vapid Blade
- Pfister Comet
- Vapid Hustler
40% off:
- Minigun (Gun Van)
30% off:
- Buckingham Nimbus
- Obey Omnis e-GT
- Vapid Clique Wagon
- Declasse Drift Tampa
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
- Albany Brigham
- Karin Sultan RS Classic
- Garages
The El Strickler Military Rifle is still purchasable from the Gun Van, only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers.
The next weekly event will likely start on January 23, 2025.
