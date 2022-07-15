How to do Payphone Hits in GTA Online for 2x Bonuses

Payphone Hits can be a lucrative way for GTA Online players to get cash and RP this week, so some might wonder how they can participate in this activity. Essentially, there are a few easy-to-achieve requirements to consider:

GTA Online players must own an Agency. They must have already completed three Security Contracts. Players will see a Payphone icon on the map that will give them these a Payphone Hit mission. If they have already completed one of these missions before, they can call Franklin and he will redirect players to the nearest phone.

The whole process is quite simple. Naturally, players will need to figure out how to do Security Contracts, which will be mentioned down below.

Here is how you can do Payphone Hits in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Just added to our current GTA Online event: 2x rewards on Payphone Hits and 3x rewards on Inch by Inch, now available through July 25. Plus, complete 3 Payphone Hits to receive GTA$100k. Just added to our current GTA Online event: 2x rewards on Payphone Hits and 3x rewards on Inch by Inch, now available through July 25. Plus, complete 3 Payphone Hits to receive GTA$100k. https://t.co/jNeYXVOiHM

To do Payphone Hits, GTA Online players must own an Agency and complete three Security Contracts. Buying an Agency isn't much different from how one would buy any property on their phone. The cheapest Agency is $2,010,000, which is the one located in Little Seoul.

As for how to do three Security Contracts, here are two ways players can do them:

Call Franklin and select the "Request Security Contract" option.

Use the office computer to select a Security Contract.

Remember, players just have to do at least three Security Contracts to unlock Payphone Hits.

Types of Security Contracts

A promotional image featuring Security Contracts (Image via Rockstar Games)

It doesn't matter what Security Contract players do when it comes to unlocking Payphone Hits. All that matters is that they complete at least three of them. Here are the types of Security Contracts that players can do:

Asset Protection

Gang Termination

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

It doesn't matter if one chooses Professional, Specialist, or Specialist+, as those difficulty settings only affect the payout of the Security Contract. The final thing worth noting about Security Contracts is the five-minute interval between completing one and trying to start another. Just wait five minutes before attempting another.

Interactive Map for all Payphones

GTA Online players will have to be near a Payphone to start any Payphone Hit. The above interactive map should be handy in that regard, especially if they have trouble finding it for the first time.

Players should notice one of these blue phone icons on the minimap if they're near one of the randomized Payphones that can start these missions.

Here is a list of Payphone Hits in GTA Online:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Dealers

The Judge

The Hitmen

The Popstar

The Tech Entrepreneur

The Trolls

All of these missions, except for The Dealers and The Hitmen, can be done solo. These two particular missions require at least one other player in the Organization or Motorcycle Club. The rewards for any of the previously listed missions include a base $15,000 pay, with the option to earn an additional $70,000 if the player aims for the Assassination Bonus.

Some event weeks double this pay, so it's even more profitable to do than usual during these weeks.

