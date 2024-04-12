5 reasons to own the Hustler in GTA Online

The Vapid Hustler in GTA Online is a classic two-door coupe that was removed from the game in 2023. However, with the latest weekly update, Rockstar has added this car back to the game, but you can only get it for a short while.

So, if you're a car connoisseur in Grand Theft Auto Online, and you want to add this rare and iconic car to your collection, you have until April 17, 2024, to do so. In light of that, we've prepared a list of reasons that can convince you to buy the Vapid Hustler in GTA Online this week.

Five reasons to get a Hustler in GTA Online right now

1) It's aesthetically pleasing

The classic look of the Hustler in GTA Online is inspired by the 1933 Ford Coupe, especially in the middle and rear parts of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the front fascia, the shape of the fenders, the front and rear bumpers, and the gas tank are all similar to that of the 1932 Ford Coupe.

This iconic old-school design makes it a must-have for any car collector in Grand Theft Auto Online. So, if you're building up a selection of retro cars in the game, the Vapid Hustler definitely deserves to be on this list.

2) Highly customizable

The Hustler in GTA Online can be customized to fit different themes in the game. For instance, you might want a classic hot rod with some flames as the livery, or you may prefer a classic race car livery with sponsor decals and old-school designs.

Like a true hot rod, the Hustler in GTA Online can be modified with bug-catcher engines or a massive exposed engine that has long ram pipes. Some of the liveries can also make it look like one of the beater cars in the game, if you're into that look.

3) Not usually available

Rockstar removed 188 vehicles from GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update in June 2023. The Hustler was included in this list, and as such, players have been unable to buy it normally since then.

The only way to acquire a removed car in Grand Theft Auto Online is to get it from one of the showrooms if it's available there; to win it from the Lucky Wheel, if it's a Podium Vehicle, or to buy it from the LS Car Meet if another player already owns one. Thankfully, Rockstar has added the Hustler to Simeon's showroom this week (April 11 - 17, 2024), so you can purchase it from there.

4) Quite affordable

Before it was removed from the game, the Hustler in GTA Online cost $625,000 at Legendary Motorsport. This was a rather fair price for such an exquisite vehicle that comes with some interesting customization options, although it's not the best car for racing in the Muscle category.

As mentioned previously, the latest GTA Online weekly update has brought the Hustler back in the game, in the form of a showroom vehicle. You can currently buy it from Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport at its usual price.

5) A returning car

The Hustler isn't unique to GTA Online, as it was first introduced in GTA San Andreas, one of the most celebrated games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. You can see one very early on in the game, owned by Denise Robinson, whereas CJ can grab one for his own use during the mission Jizzy.

In general, the car is mostly found around Las Venturas, primarily around The Strip. When it comes to performance, the San Andreas variant of the Hustler is quite capable and comes with decent acceleration and top speed. However, it shares one similarity with the Hustler in GTA Online — it tends to oversteer.

