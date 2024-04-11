GTA Online weekly update for April 11-17, 2024, released

Rockstar Games just released a brand-new GTA Online weekly update today (April 11, 2024), giving huge bonuses on various money-making opportunities this week. Until April 17, 2024, players can earn 2x cash and RP on completing the Special Cargo Sell Missions and Export Mixed Goods mission. Martin Madrazo is also rewarding everyone who wants to help him with 4x RP and double cash for the next seven days.

Collection Time is back into the limelight with a 2x payout for anyone willing to step against each other in this action-packed adversary mode. Rockstar is also offering up to 40% discount on select items, along with a new set of vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update released today.

GTA Online weekly update is all about double cash rewards (April 11-17, 2024)

2x Cash and 2x RP:

Special Cargo Sell Missions

Export Mixed Goods Missions

Collection Time Adversary Mode

2x Cash and 4x RP:

Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

Weekly Challenge ($100,000):

Sell products of total worth of $500,000 across all businesses

Despite no new news on the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024, the developers are giving an additional $100,000 to players for completing any of their Businesses’ Sell Mission before the end of the week.

New stock of vehicles and cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update event (April 11-17, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Enus Cognoscenti

Vapid Hustler

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Vapid Clique

Übermacht Revolter

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Karin Vivanite

Vapid Dominator GT

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Lampadati Corsita

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Grotti Bestia GTS

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 gamers)

Maibatsu MonstroCiti HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Dinka Jester Classic

Progen Itali GTB

Grotti Itali GTO

Time Trials for the week:

Supers Premium Race – Senora Freeway

Regular Time Trial – Coast to Coast

HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Pegassi Infernus Classic (The Podium Robbery)

Vapid Dominator GTT (The Duggan Robbery)

Dinka Sugoi (The Gangbanger Robbery)

The free Duke O’Death remains available from the Warstock Cache & Carry for everyone who has yet to claim it.

List of discounts available in the current GTA Online weekly update (April 11-17, 2024)

40% off:

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon

Buckingham SuperVolito

30% off:

Dinka Jester Classic

Grotti Itali GTO

Übermacht Revolter

Buckingham Luxor

Executive Offices (+ Upgrades and Modifications)

Up n' Atomiser (Gun Van)

The Plus membership bonuses also remain available till May 1, 2024, including the free Progen Itali GTB.

