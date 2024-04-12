5 reasons to own GTA Online's Dinka Jester Classic in 2024

The Dinka Jester Classic is a good car that the community has unfortunately sidelined for some reason. This is quite sad since the vehicle has lots of things to offer that make it quite good. While veteran players are aware of these qualities and most of them already own the car, newbies often end up ignoring this vehicle since it doesn't particularly stand out.

While it is true that the Dinka Jester Classic might not be as good as other new cars in the game, it is still quite a fun ride that everyone should own in GTA Online. It is decently quick and handles well making it a great pick.

So, this article will give you five reasons why the Dinka Jester Classic is a great choice for everybody in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons why you should own the Dinka Jester Classic in GTA Online

1) It's derived from a Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra is an iconic car that has inspired numerous vehicles in video games and GTA Online is no different. The Dinka Jester Classic is based on the Toyota Supra JZA80 (Mk IV) which gives it incredible looks and a cool design.

This is another reason why it has been a top pick for Supra lovers in the online multiplayer mode. Anyone looking to make a Toyota garage in the game needs to purchase and own the Dinka Jester Classic since it is one of the vehicles that doesn't take too many inspirations from other cars and is almost exclusively based on the Supra.

2) It's decently fast

The Dinka Jester Classic might not be the fastest car in GTA Online but it still has a decent top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h) which is alright for a sports car in the game. Combined with its twin-cam Inline-6 engine and 6-speed gearbox, the car can produce a lot of power.

Along with speed, the Dinka Jester Classic also has good acceleration that allows it to hit the top speed comparatively quickly. This is quite a good thing, especially if you're a new player who crashes a lot in the game. The car's acceleration will allow you to recover quickly without wasting too much time.

3) It's cheap and on sale

The car is cheap yet good in the game (Image via Camilo Flores/GTA Wiki)

The Dinka Jester Classic is an amazing car that is already quite cheap in the game. One can own it for a mere $790,000 which is quite low for the category. On top of that, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering a stunning 30% discount on the price making it very affordable.

Now, players can purchase it for just $553,000 which is a great price for a car that offers decent performance. Thanks to the ongoing discount, new players with limited funds have a chance to own this car without going bankrupt as well.

4) It has tons of customization options

Almost everybody loves customizing their rides in the game and Dinka Jester Classic offers numerous cool customization options that can completely transform the car. There are various options to pick from that affect the performance of the vehicle as well as its looks.

One can choose liveries that are based on the cars from the popular Fast and Furious movie series. So, anyone looking to recreate a Toyota Supra from the movies has a good chance of finding a suitable livery for this vehicle. The various customization options allow you to tweak the car and change it according to your taste.

5) It's a fun drive

The car is quite cool and fun to drive (Image via TheSecretPower/GTA Wiki)

While fast cars are excellent for racing, most players use vehicles to cruise across the town or reach mission checkpoints on a day-to-day basis. So, if you're looking for a car to use for the daily hustle in GTA Online, then the Dinka Jester Classic is one of the best options you can pick.

It is easy to control and does not tend to slip and slide. This means it can tackle corners quite easily and does not get out of control on small bumps. This also makes it a great pick for newcomers who are not used to the controls of the game. Overall, the Jester Classic offers a pleasant and fun ride in the game.

In the meantime, you can also check out the details about the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any other Fast and Furious car in GTA Online? Yes, I do No, I don't 0 votes View Discussion