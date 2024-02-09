7 best GTA Online vehicles for daily hustle, ranked

While GTA Online has numerous vehicles that come in all shapes and sizes, not all of them are good for daily travel across the map. Supercars might look fantastic and have decent speed, but they don't often offer good protection against explosives and bullets. This forces players to look for vehicles with decent speed along with protection that makes it possible to drive them during missions.

While veteran players have their garages full of a variety of cars and trucks, beginners need to be careful because they have limited funds. Thus, this article will list seven must-have vehicles that are best for the daily hustle.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 GTA Online vehicles suitable for hustling in the game

7) Ocelot Jugular

The Ocelot Jugular might not be the fastest car in GTA Online, but it is still a fun ride. It is a four-door vehicle with a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h), which is perfect for escaping unpleasant scenarios that are quite common in the lobbies.

While the car costs $1,225,000, players can either purchase the GTA Plus February 2024 membership or wait for the vehicle to show up in their Auto Shop and then take it. It is a fun car that can be used for the daily hustle in the game.

6) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

It shouldn't be surprising that an armored weaponized off-road vehicle has made it to the list. Not only is the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec compatible with the Imani Tech upgrades, but it also offers an extra Amor Plating upgrade, making it great against explosives and Homing Missiles.

While this behemoth can only reach a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h), its cost ($1,710,000) and the protection ensure you don't blow up while completing missions on the map. It is also one of the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles you can steal this week.

5) HVY Nightshark

Playing in the online multiplayer's public lobbies means that you will encounter griefers no matter what. So, it is best to drive around in something that can take a beating without breaking a sweat. If you wish to do so, the HVY Nightsharks should be your first pick.

While it might not be the fastest armored vehicle in GTA Online, with a top speed of 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h), its armor makes up for the lack of speed. However, you will need to spend $1,245,000 to get your hands on this vehicle.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is an armored weaponized muscle car in the game that has great features and upgrade options making it one of the best cars to use in dodgy public lobbies. Not only does it offer a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h), it has other things in store as well.

Players can install the Imani Tech upgrades that make it immune from the Homing Missile lock-on and add an extra Armor Plating, further increasing its durability and resistance to explosives. While it does come at $2,150,000, players can wait for a GTA Online weekly update and purchase it when it's on sale.

3) Sparrow

Sparrow is undoubtedly one of the best helicopters in GTA Online that has great speed and usability making it ideal for the daily hustle in the game. It costs $1,815,000 and offers a top speed of 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h) alongside great maneuverability.

This vehicle is also used for the Cayo Perico heists, which is one of the best missions for grinding money in the game, so the purchase will come in handy in the long run as well.

2) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is another armored vehicle on the list that is great for the daily hustle and for anyone looking to grind missions for money. Not only is it relatively cheap, but it also offers decent protection against explosives alongside good speed.

One can reach a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) on the Kuruma, and it only costs $698,250 to purchase it. This is an excellent price to pay for all the protection, speed, and style that this vehicle offers.

1) Pegassi Bati 801

When it comes to speed, several fast motorcycles in GTA Online can compete against sports and supercars in the game. Among them, the Pegassi Bati 801 shines a lot, mainly because it has been a part of the game for a long time and is relatively cheap, coming in at only $15,000.

Regardless of the price, it offers a stunning 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h) along with great acceleration, making it one of the best choices for daily hustling in the online multiplayer. While it won't shield you from bullets or explosives, it will go over any terrain, allowing you to escape.

In other news, the recent Take-Two Interactive financial report has revealed that GTA 5 has shattered sales records by selling a ton of copies.

