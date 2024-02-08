GTA+ bonuses and benefits for February 2024, released

The newest GTA+ (or Plus) membership benefits and bonuses have been released for February 2024. The subscription service is exclusively available for Grand Theft Auto Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. From now until March 6, 2024, members can claim numerous free additions, including a vehicle, clothing items, and exclusive cash bonuses In certain game modes.

As usual, the Plus subscribers will also continue to enjoy exclusive access to the 100-car The Vinewood Club Garage, along with the series’ best titles on their mobile devices.

GTA+ benefits and bonuses for February 2024: Free Ocelot Jugular, 40% off on Casino Penthouse, and more

Starting February 8, 2024, all GTA + subscribers can get a free Ocelot Jugular from either The Vinewood Club or the Legendary Motorsport in-game website after the latest GTA Online weekly update. The Jugular is a 4-door sports car based on the real-life automobile Mercedes-Benz 300SL, and it can go up to a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h).

Plus members also get the new Soft Pink Pearl Chameleon Paint and Pink Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint for free in February 2024. Additionally, the Heartbreakers Jacket, Black Lunar New Year Shirt and Pants, Heartbreakers Caps, and Red Lunar New Year Shirt and Pants will automatically be added to the subscribers’ wardrobe upon login this month.

Plus subscribers can also enjoy the below-mentioned bonus rewards and exclusive discount until March 6, 2024:

2x cash and RP on Casino Work Missions

2x cash and RP on Casino Story Missions

40% off on Casino Penthouse

The Plus members can also complete the brand new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions for weekly rewards.

The Vinewood Car Club featured vehicles for February 2024

Like every new month of bonuses and benefits, the Plus members can find the following automobiles at The Vinewood Car Club in February 2024, all available at 20% discounted price:

Declasse Scramjet - $3,239,152

Pegassi Toreador - $3,415,504

Bravado Buffalo STX - $1,307,328

Fathom FR36 - $1,308,520

Bravado Dorado - $1,116,416

Coil Cyclone II - $1,845,120

Penaud La Coureuse - $1,612,520

Pfister Comest SR - $921,640

Ubermacht Revolter - $1,288,000

The Plus members can also win the latest Podium Vehicle, the Truffade Adder, by trying their luck at The Diamond Casino & Resort throughout February 14, 2024.

