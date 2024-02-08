GTA Online weekly update for February 8-14, 2024, released

The newest GTA Online weekly update kickstarted the Valentine’s Day celebrations in Los Santos, showering love on players by providing new money-making opportunities and limited-time vehicles. From now until February 14, 2024, one can earn triple the amount of cash and RP by participating in Valentine-themed adversary modes – Till Death Do Us Part and Shotgun Wedding.

Rockstar Games is also offering double bonuses on their created Transform Races, new Lunar New Year gifts, Carnival gifts, and Valentine’s gifts. New sets of wheels are also showcased at the car showrooms, and up to 50% discount to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update for Valentine’s week is live (February 8 to 14, 2024)

3x Cash and RP:

Shotgun Wedding

Till Death Do Us Part

2x Cash and RP:

Transform Races (Rockstar Created)

Free log-in bonuses:

$188,888

Regal Dragon Mask

Midnight Dragon Mask

Red Lunar New Year Dress

Wooden Dragon Mask

Black Lunar New Year Tee

Dragon Tattoos (Tattoo Shops)

Carnival Sundress

Carnival Bandana

Bigness Carnival Sports Tee

Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat

Red Heart Shades

Yellow Heart Shades

Purple Heart Shades (By being Bodyguard)

Drinks (The Diamond Casino & Resort)

This week’s money-making opportunities allow players to hustle throughout Valentine’s week without relying much on working GTA Online money glitches.

GTA Online vehicles showcased at car showrooms (February 8 to 14, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Albany Roosevelt

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Dewbauchee JB700

Pegassi Zorrusso

Pegassi Vacca

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Pegassi Torero XO

Albany Roosevelt Valor

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Truffade Adder

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Vapid Hustler

HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only):

Turismo Classic HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Coil Brawler

Ocelot Swinger

Lampadati Tigon

Time Trial for the week:

Sports Classics Premium Race – Crossing Paths

Regular Time Trial – End to End

HSW Time Trial – Terminal

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Übermacht Sentinel Classic

Mammoth Patriot Mil-spec

Dewbauchee Champion

Players can use the free trick to try getting the Podium Vehicle without much effort anytime this week.

New GTA Online weekly discounts throughout the Valentine’s week (February 8 to 14, 2024)

50% off:

All Tattoos (except Dragon ones)

Gusenberg Sweeper (Gun Van)

30% off:

Arcade (+ Upgrades/Modifications)

Albany Roosevelt

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Ocelot Swinger

Lampadati Tigon

Players can collect all Valentine’s Day gifts and discounts anytime this week without waiting until February 14, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes, of course! Not at all 0 votes