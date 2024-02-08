GTA Online weekly update for February 8-14, 2024, released

The newest GTA Online weekly update kickstarted the Valentine’s Day celebrations in Los Santos, showering love on players by providing new money-making opportunities and limited-time vehicles. From now until February 14, 2024, one can earn triple the amount of cash and RP by participating in Valentine-themed adversary modes – Till Death Do Us Part and Shotgun Wedding.
Rockstar Games is also offering double bonuses on their created Transform Races, new Lunar New Year gifts, Carnival gifts, and Valentine’s gifts. New sets of wheels are also showcased at the car showrooms, and up to 50% discount to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update for Valentine’s week is live (February 8 to 14, 2024)
3x Cash and RP:
- Shotgun Wedding
- Till Death Do Us Part
2x Cash and RP:
- Transform Races (Rockstar Created)
Free log-in bonuses:
- $188,888
- Regal Dragon Mask
- Midnight Dragon Mask
- Red Lunar New Year Dress
- Wooden Dragon Mask
- Black Lunar New Year Tee
- Dragon Tattoos (Tattoo Shops)
- Carnival Sundress
- Carnival Bandana
- Bigness Carnival Sports Tee
- Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat
- Red Heart Shades
- Yellow Heart Shades
- Purple Heart Shades (By being Bodyguard)
- Drinks (The Diamond Casino & Resort)
This week’s money-making opportunities allow players to hustle throughout Valentine’s week without relying much on working GTA Online money glitches.
GTA Online vehicles showcased at car showrooms (February 8 to 14, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Albany Roosevelt
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Dewbauchee JB700
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Pegassi Vacca
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Pegassi Torero XO
- Albany Roosevelt Valor
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Truffade Adder
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Vapid Hustler
HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only):
- Turismo Classic HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Coil Brawler
- Ocelot Swinger
- Lampadati Tigon
Time Trial for the week:
- Sports Classics Premium Race – Crossing Paths
- Regular Time Trial – End to End
- HSW Time Trial – Terminal
Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:
- Übermacht Sentinel Classic
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-spec
- Dewbauchee Champion
Players can use the free trick to try getting the Podium Vehicle without much effort anytime this week.
New GTA Online weekly discounts throughout the Valentine’s week (February 8 to 14, 2024)
50% off:
- All Tattoos (except Dragon ones)
- Gusenberg Sweeper (Gun Van)
30% off:
- Arcade (+ Upgrades/Modifications)
- Albany Roosevelt
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Ocelot Swinger
- Lampadati Tigon
Players can collect all Valentine’s Day gifts and discounts anytime this week without waiting until February 14, 2024.
