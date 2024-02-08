New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (February 8-14, 2024)

It’s a new week, and a new group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are finally available for players to steal this week. From now until February 14, 2024, players can get their hands on some interesting automobiles in the game while completing the Salvage Yard Robbery missions this week.

Throughout the week, the featured selection of target vehicles includes rides from the likes of Dewbauchee, Mammoth, and Übermacht.

Champion, Patriot Mil-Spec, and one more are the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles for the week

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought new targeted vehicles as part of the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions. This week, Salvage Yard owners can steal Dewbauchee Champion, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, and Übermacht Sentinel Classic as part of these missions. Let’s briefly learn about all three vehicles:

1) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a two-seater supercar in the game that debuted in 2021 as part of The Contract update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life 2020 Aston Martin Victor, with some design cues seemingly taken from the 2013 Aston Martin DBS Coupé Zagato Centennial.

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Dewbauchee Champion is powered by a W12 engine with a six-speed gearbox in an FR layout, allowing it to reach a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h). This Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle can also complete a lap in 1:04.698.

2) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a four-seater off-road SUV truck, that has been a part of the game since 2021’s The Contract update. It takes inspiration from the real-life Hummer H1 and Mil-Spec Automotive's customized H1 series.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Patriot Mil-Spec can reach a top speed of 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:17.144. The Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle is fully compatible with Imani-Tech upgrades like the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

3) Übermacht Sentinel Classic

This week, the Übermacht Sentinel Classic is the third Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle that can be stolen as part of those missions. The two-seater rally coupe is based on the real-life BMW E30 M3.

On the performance front, it may not be one of the fastest cars in the game, but it still possesses enough power to reach a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h), thanks to its Inline-four engine with throttle bodies.

Instead of relying on working GTA Online money glitches, gamers should try getting the current set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles before it gets reset on February 15, 2024, as part of the next weekly update.

