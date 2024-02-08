GTA Online's casino money glitch lets solo players earn easily in 2024

While Rockstar Games continues to patch glitches from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, another GTA player has found a money glitch related to The Diamond Casino. YouTuber SkyPs4Gamer (YouTube/@SkyPsGamer) shared a video demonstrating how they glitched the multiplayer game to make plenty of cash from the casino. The process involves the DNS number of your internet connection.

However, before proceeding, players are advised to stay away from foul money-making methods in GTA Online, as Rockstar Games is very aggressive towards those who cheat to gain profits. Temporary and permanent account bans are also common outcomes in such scenarios.

YouTuber glitches GTA Online to make unlimited profits from the casino

On February 5, 2024, SkyPs4Gamer shared the above money-making method in GTA Online that currently works on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It is a solo glitch where you have to alter your gaming console’s DNS (Domain Name System) setting to make profits repeatedly.

The YouTuber first loaded into a Grand Theft Auto Online server and then changed their PlayStation 5’s DNS settings to Manual. It added two extra settings named Primary DNS and Secondary DNS, where they entered the following numbers:

Primary DNS: 156.154.70.1

Secondary DNS: 156.154.71.1

Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto Online money glitch (1/2) (Image via YouTube/@SkyPsGamer)

This temporarily disconnected their console and game from the internet. After that, SkyPs4Gamer joined a new multiplayer session and went to The Diamond Casino to make money in GTA 5 Online.

They bought some chips from the cashier and went to the Roulette table inside the VIP area. According to the YouTuber, players must put their max bet on the red color. Then, they waited for the timer to run out and for the table associate to spin the wheel.

SkyPs4Gamer won eight times in a row, which made them around 4,06,000 units of casino chips. However, according to them, after each win, players must get out of the table, change clothes to force-save the game, and then return to the table to play further. Force-saving the game is mandatory for the GTA Online money glitch to work.

Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto Online money glitch (2/2) (Image via YouTube/@SkyPsGamer)

After eight attempts, the wheel ball landed on black. According to the YouTuber, when this happens, the game should automatically blackout after two seconds, showing an internet disconnection alert. After five seconds, another alert asking to return to the main menu will appear.

The YouTuber accepted the second alert and joined another multiplayer session. According to them, if the glitch has been executed properly, players should not lose any chips. These chips can be redeemed at the casino counter to make extra money in GTA Online.

SkyPs4Gamer also advised players to reset their DNS settings after using the glitch.

