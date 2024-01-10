5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online (2024)

Making money has always been one of the major tasks in GTA Online since the beginning. As of 2024, Rockstar Games offers a plethora of money-making methods players can use to fill their banks. However, some are frequently repeatable, and others take some time to be profitable. There are also some errands that do not offer much money compared to the tasks.

Nonetheless, this article lists five of the fastest ways to make money that GTA Online players can try in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 quick money-making methods in GTA Online in 2024

1) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits became one of the fastest ways to make money as part of the quality-of-life changes in GTA Online Chop Shop DLC. These assassination missions reward you with a base price of $10,000. However, if you complete the mission following the exact given instructions, you’ll be granted another $30,000, increasing the profits to up to $45,000.

You can also repeat the process after only a 10-minute cooldown period. There are eight unique assassination missions under Payphone Hits. While six can be done solo, the other two spawn only when you have other players under your organization. Nonetheless, the missions are easy and can be completed within 2-3 minutes.

2) Nightclub Safe Locker

The Nightclub Safe Locker is one of the best passive money-making methods in GTA 5 Online. It can generate and store money while you are active in the multiplayer game. The Nightclub can generate up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes or one in-game day. However, maintaining the business’ popularity is an important aspect of the cause.

If the popularity drops, the Safe Locker will gradually generate less money. Fortunately, you can increase the Nightclub’s popularity by doing various promotional errands. The Safe Locker is one of the safest ways to make money, as no other GTA Online players can steal or destroy it. However, you must take out the cash before it crosses the $250,000 mark.

3) Tow Truck Service

The Tow Truck Service is one of the reasons why you should own a Salvage Yard business in GTA Online in 2024. It is a free-mode mission where you must tow vehicles from different locations to the Salvage Yard business. After that, the staff will salvage the vehicles, and the business will generate money inside the Safe Locker.

However, you must acquire the Staff upgrade to make the process faster. By doing so, you can salvage two vehicles within 48 real-life minutes instead of 96 minutes. You can earn between $30,000 to $40,000 for each vehicle, depending on its class.

4) Auto Shop Client Jobs

While the Auto Shop is one of the best businesses to own in GTA Online in 2024, the Auto Shop Client Jobs are one of the fastest ways to make money in the game. NPC customers leave their vehicles at the Auto Shop for service. You must repair them as requested and deliver them to the customer’s doorstep without damage.

It becomes more profitable if you install the extra car lot and staff upgrades. The staff can deliver the vehicle on your behalf. However, they are more prone to damaging the vehicle. GTA Online players can earn around $50,000 depending on the car.

5) Ammu-Nation Contract

The Ammu-Nation Contract is a part of the Bunker. The business sorts extra weapon pieces and puts them in a Bravado Duneloader truck. You must deliver the truck to the assigned Ammu-Nation store to make a solid $50,000. It is one of the quickest ways to make money in GTA Online as the delivery can be completed within a few minutes.

The process is also repeatable after a 48-minute cooldown period. However, you must protect yourself from NPC enemies during the delivery process. They are very aggressive and can create panic among other NPC drivers.

