5 reasons to own a Salvage Yard in GTA Online

The Salvage Yard is currently the talk of the town in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it to the multiplayer game on December 12, 2023, as part of The Chop Shop DLC update. It is a business property that comes with several features and perks. However, due to its expensive price tag, many players are still determining whether or not it is worth investing in.

This article lists five reasons why you should own a Salvage Yard in GTA Online after The Chop Shop DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Salvage Yard is a worthy investment in GTA Online after The Chop Shop DLC

1) The newest business in the game

If you’ve been playing Grand Theft Auto Online for a long time and have completed all other activities, then the Salvage Yard is the best new thing to spend time and money on. It is a new business that comes with new challenges, characters, and errands.

Rockstar Games offers five GTA Online Salvage Yard locations to establish your property. As is customary, they also have different price tags and locality benefits. If you are a country person, you can establish your Salvage Yard either in Sandy Shores or Paleto Bay. If you prefer living in Los Santos, there are three locations within the city limits.

2) It has some interesting missions

The Salvage Yard business has some of the most interesting missions ever seen in the multiplayer game. While Rockstar Games officially calls them Salvage Yard Robbery Missions in GTA Online, the community prefers to call them mini heists. Each week, you can take part in three robbery missions.

Each mission is divided into multiple setup and prerequisite missions. Rockstar also offers optional side missions that help you in the finale. Once everything is done, you can complete the finale, which rewards you with a decent amount of money. The missions are also engaging and can be done with up to three additional GTA Online players.

3) Has multiple sources of income

The Salvage Yard comes with multiple sources of income in GTA Online. While the Robbery Missions are the main highlights of the business, Rockstar Games has also included other profitable errands. The Tow Truck is the second-most important feature of the Salvage Yard. While purchasing or upgrading the property, you can opt for the Two Truck station to unlock an extra source of income.

Moreover, the Robbery Missions also give you two options to make money. Once you’ve completed the mission and have stolen a car, you can either sell it to Yusuf Amir or salvage it locally to make money from the car parts.

4) Generates passive income

The Salvage Yard business is one of the few businesses that can generate passive income in GTA Online. The property comes with a Wall Safe that you can also upgrade. It generates money in the background while you run Robbery Missions or other errands in the game.

The standard Wall Safe can store up to $100,000, after which it will stop generating more profits. However, the upgraded Wall Safe can store up to $250,000 before ceasing its operations. GTA Online players can increase the rate of income generation by doing more Tow Truck missions.

5) Extra perks

While the above-mentioned points were the key highlights of the Salvage Yard business, it also comes with a few extra perks. First, you can store up to two vehicles inside the property. The Chop Shop DLC added 11 new vehicles in GTA Online. You can utilize the slots inside the property to store two vehicles.

You can also collect free snacks inside the Salvage Yard. The office cabin has a table with a snack bowl that you and your associates can use to refill your snacks inventory. Additionally, you can also find health packs and a few collectible weapons inside the Salvage Yard.

