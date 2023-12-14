GTA Online The Podium and McTony Robbery are The Chop Shop drip-feed content: Report

Rockstar Games has reportedly added three new Robbery Missions as part of the GTA Online: The Chop Shop DLC. According to Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), two more missions will be drip-fed later. The renowned insider shared a post on their X (formerly Twitter) profile, leaking the names of the other two Salvage Yard Robbery Missions.

Rockstar Games has yet to confirm this information. However, Tez2 is known for several reliable leaks in the past. Nonetheless, readers are advised to take the leak with a grain of salt until the studio directly confirms it.

Insider reveals two new Salvage Yard Robberies from GTA Online's The Chop Shop DLC update

On December 14, 2023, Tez2 shared the above post disclosing the names of all Salvage Yard Robbery missions added as part of GTA Online's The Chop Shop DLC. The game now offers The Duggan Robbery, The Gangbanger Robbery, and The Cargo Ship Robbery from the Salvage Yard computer.

According to the insider, there are two more missions that will be added later. They are as follows:

The Podium Robbery

The McTony Robbery

However, Tez2 did not mention when the two missions will be added to GTA Online. Based on previous instances, Rockstar Games typically drip feeds DLC content for around six months. If the studio follows the same practice, the new Salvage Yard Robbery missions could be added anytime before June 2024.

Brief details about the currently-available Salvage Yard Robbery Missions in GTA Online

The Salvage Yard Robbery Missions are very similar to the Auto Shop Robbery Contracts. However, the latest ones are more detailed and consist of various steps.

The Duggan Robbery mission requires you to steal a show car from an ongoing Arena War event. The event is controlled by the Duggan Crime Family, and you must escape the situation with the vehicle intact.

In The Gangbanger Robbery mission, you must break into the Mission Row Police Station and help a gang leader to escape from the jail. He will then give you the location of an expensive car that you must steal and sell for profit.

The Cargo Ship Robbery requires you to steal a container from a cargo ship. The container holds a valuable car that you must keep intact. You can access these missions from the new business’ computer after registering as a Boss.

