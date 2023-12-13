How to complete GTA Online's The Duggan Robbery in Chop Shop DLC

The recently released GTA Online Chop Shop DLC comes with several new changes, vehicles, and missions. Of these, the Duggan Robbery is something players could find quite interesting. However, you will need to follow many steps and complete small tasks before the big heist even begins. Completing these side tasks is crucial if you wish to gain maximum profit from the mission in GTA Online.

However, it can be a little confusing to pick the right markers and find all the spots to scope out for the mission. This guide offers a step-by-step guide on how to complete The Duggan Robbery in GTA Online.

GTA Online The Duggan Robbery: A step-by-step walkthrough

The Duggan Robbery mission can only accessed from the Planning Computer at the Salvage Yard in the game. Rockstar Games has added five of these properties in the recent GTA Online Chop Shop update. After buying a Salvage Yard and watching the cutscene with Yusuf Amir and his cousin, you will be able to start the mission.

Below is a step-by-step guide to easily complete The Duggan Robbery mission in GTA Online:

Access the Planning Computer and select the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire .

. Watch the cutscene where Jamal explains the plan.

Scope Out: Maze Bank Arena - After watching the cutscene, you are required to go to the Maze Bank Arena to take pictures of the place and check out the place. Three locations need to be photographed. These include the entry, exit, and security in GTA Online.

Reach the front gate and photograph the security camera near the door.

Head inside and click a picture of the door with "Backstage" written on it.

Go outside and reach the back of the arena. Take a picture of the armored gates.

Return to the Salvage Yard.

Planning Word: Disrupt Armor (Optional) - While this is an optional task, completing it will ensure the mission goes smoothly and further increase your chance of success. Make sure to carry some explosives before heading out, and follow the instructions below to complete the task.

You can choose the mission from the board (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Use the Planning Computer and select Disrupt Armor.

Head out to Cyprus Flats and follow the marker on the mini-map.

Find the Duggan lockup and break into it (there will be a couple of guards outside).

Head inside, fight off a few other enemies and destroy the armor shipment.

Then, Jamal will ask you to locate the shipment list.

It is on the long table inside the main room. Take it and head out of the location.

Follow the markers on the map and destroy the remaining shipments.

Planning Work: VIP Pass - The next phase of the mission requires you to steal a VIP Pass to enter the prime location in the Arena Maze Bank. Again, it requires breaking in and stealing stuff.

The location of the VIP Pass in GTA Online (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Go to the Salvage Yard and use the Planning Computer to select VIP Pass.

Head out to the Maze Bank Arena and enter the abandoned building.

Watch out for the security cameras and enter Peter's office to steal the VIP Pass.

There's a security pad outside that you'll need to hack. Align the right words to open the door and take the security card to the office.

Head inside the office and look for the table right across the wall with various outfits to find the VIP Pass.

Kill the guards if they appear and then head back to the Salvage Yard.

Planning Work: Bypass Module - It is necessary to disable the immobilizer that is in the car in GTA Online before stealing it. You need to steal one of the Bypass Modules from Merryweather.

You will need to fight some enemies to acquire the card (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Since Merryweather has installed signal jammers, your first task is to destroy them. Follow the markers on the map to destroy them.

Then, follow the new marker and head to the Merryweather lockup. Beware, as there will be armed guards there.

Kill them and enter the lockup to steal the Bypass Module and deliver it to the Salvage Yard.

Before heading out, you will need to complete some other robbery tasks in the free mode for the mission to be successful. Below is a list of these tasks and how to complete them:

LS Panic Trailer: Follow one of the green markers on the map and go to the Richards Majestic gate to start the mission. Follow the marker and head inside the warehouse. The truck requires the keys to start. You will find them inside the little office. Steal the truck, lose the cops, and stash the truck at the marked location.

Follow one of the green markers on the map and go to the Richards Majestic gate to start the mission. Follow the marker and head inside the warehouse. The truck requires the keys to start. You will find them inside the little office. Steal the truck, lose the cops, and stash the truck at the marked location. LS Panic Outfit: You will need to get the LS Panic Outfit from the Suburban store. Head inside the store and take the outfit. Lose the cops and then go back to the Salvage Yard.

You will need to get the LS Panic Outfit from the Suburban store. Head inside the store and take the outfit. Lose the cops and then go back to the Salvage Yard. Masks: To purchase the mask, head over to the Mask Shop at Vespucci. Once the purchase is complete, head back to the yard.

The Duggan Robbery - After completing all the side tasks and the preparations, you are all set to start the main heist in GTA. You can trigger it from the Salvage Yard through the Planning Computer. Thereafter, follow the instructions below:

Head over to La Puerta to take the LS Panic Trailer and take it to the arena.

Park the trailer at the marked location and go inside.

Head towards the door marked "Backstage" and show your VIP Pass to the guards.

Take the elevator to get to the VIP box and be prepared for a gunfight.

Head inside and fight numerous enemies to clear out the area.

Use the telescope near the big windows and identify Gauntlet Hellfire.

Go to the seat with the green light and use the drone to disable the car.

Exit through the door, fight a few enemies, and enter the vehicle.

Wait for the Bypass Module to take effect and then leave the arena.

Next, use your best driving skills and take the car to Hao to remove the bomb. You only have around 2:15 minutes to do so.

Drive the car back to the Salvage Yard to complete the mission in GTA Online.

You will earn extra rewards for completing the bonus challenges during the mission in GTA Online, including:

Over 15 Headshots: $10,000

$10,000 Disable Target Vehicle on the First Attempt: $10,000

$10,000 Reach Hao in 1 Minute: $10,000

$10,000 All challenges Complete: $20,000

While Rockstar Games has rolled out the Chop Shop update, there are rumors that the developers might release GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro.

