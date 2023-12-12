How to complete The Gangbanger Robbery in GTA Online Chop Shop update

GTA Online has just released the Chop Shop update on all platforms, and it comes with several additions, changes, and improvements. There are new vehicles, races, customizations, quality-of-life upgrades, animals, and more. There's also a new property called the Salvage Yard, allowing players to start the all-new Vehicle Robberies.

The first mission in this series of mini-heists in GTA Online is The Gangbanger Robbery, and here's everything players must know to pull this off, including a detailed step-by-step walkthrough.

GTA Online Chop Shop update walkthrough: The Gangbanger Robbery

As mentioned, the first step that GTA Online players need to take before starting any Vehicle Robberies is to purchase a Salvage Yard. This property is the main attraction in the Chop Shop update, and it can be done from any computer or mobile phone. Once the new property is purchased, players must simply head over there and wait for the introductory cutscenes to end.

Here's how to start The Gangbanger Robbery in GTA Online's new Chop Shop update:

Register as a Boss and access the Planning Computer (a retro PC, which is hard to miss).

Choose any one of the three cars for the robbery. The first mission setup will be free of cost.

Scope Out: Mission Row Police Station — In the setup mission, GTA Online players will be breaking out King Tiny, who's being held at the Mission Row Police Station. Here's how you facilitate his escape:

Reach the vantage point, which is on top of a building just opposite the police station.

You'll have to photograph the points of interest using the Snapmatic app and send them to Jamal.

Once this is done, the Scope Out will be complete, and GTA Online players will move to the Planning Work phase, which involves three setup missions.

Planning Work: Police Maverick — GTA Online players will need a police vehicle for The Gangbanger Robbery, which is where this setup comes in. Here's how to finish it:

Reach the Weazel News Building and hack the Signal Box to reveal the Police Maverick's location.

Now, reach the location of the chopper and steal it. You'll then need to lose the cops and deliver the Maverick to the marked location.

Planning Work: Tactical Gear — GTA Online players will be breaking into an IAA lockup to acquire some tactical gear. Here's how to complete it:

Head to Pillbox Hill and break into the lockup marked on your map.

Shoot down the IAA agents and search the Riot vans for the required gear.

Get in the Riot van with the tactical gear inside and bring it to the Salvage Yard.

Planning Work: Disrupt Equipment (Optional) — GTA Online players will be destroying some police equipment in this mission so that the cops have fewer gas masks during the robbery. Here's a step-by-step breakdown:

Go to an LSPD lockup in Del Perro and break in. Beware of armed cops inside and outside the area.

Destroy the first batch of equipment and collect the Shipment Schedule to know the locations of the other batches. There are a total of four equipment batches to destroy.

The rest of the equipment will be moving around in vehicles, and there's a timer for finishing the mission. As such, it's best to have a flying vehicle armed with missiles, such as an Oppressor Mk II.

Some Robbery Tasks also need to be completed in freemode, much like the Story mode heists in Grand Theft Auto 5. Here's how to proceed with them:

Weapon Stash: Enter the Ammu-Nation marked on your map and locate the unmarked weapons inside. Once you pick them up, stash them at the Mission Row police station.

Enter the Ammu-Nation marked on your map and locate the unmarked weapons inside. Once you pick them up, stash them at the Mission Row police station. Getaway Vehicle: Break into the marked carjackers garage, steal a getaway vehicle, and stash it at the indicated location. You'll have to fight the carjackers inside the garage before you can get the vehicle.

Break into the marked carjackers garage, steal a getaway vehicle, and stash it at the indicated location. You'll have to fight the carjackers inside the garage before you can get the vehicle. Stun Guns: Search the Golf Club parking lot for a particular security vehicle, open its trunk, and deliver the stun guns to the Salvage Yard.

The Gangbanger Robbery — For this mini-heist, GTA Online players must break into the Mission Row Police Station, avoid killing any cops, and break King Tiny out. After losing the cops, King Tiny will mark the location of the target vehicle chosen for the robbery. Here's a step-by-step walkthrough for the heist:

Get in the Police Maverick and head to Mission Row Police Station, where you'll be landing on the helipad.

Knock out any cops on the roof with the Stun Gun, and throw the BZ gas into the ventilation units to knock out the cops inside the station.

Now, get inside, find and steal the cell keys, and go down to the basement where King Tiny is being held.

Access the computer to unlock the security door and unlock King Tiny's cell with the cell keys.

Once he's free, collect the Stashed Weapons, destroy the control panel to unlock the police station's gate, and move to the stashed getaway vehicle.

After losing the cops, take King Tiny to the airport. Once he gets in his chopper, he'll send the location of the target vehicle.

Finally, infiltrate the Vagos hideout, kill all the hostiles, and steal the target vehicle. Deliver it to the Salvage Yard, and the mission will end.

Here are all the bonus objectives for the mission, along with their rewards in GTA Online's Chop Shop DLC:

No Cop Lives Lost — $10,000

Jailbreak in 3 Minutes — $10,000

King Tiny has 75% Health — $10,000

All Challenges Complete — $20,000

The vehicle that GTA Online players get from The Gangbanger Robbery can then be sold to Yusuf Amir or salvaged for parts.

