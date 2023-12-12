All 5 GTA Online Salvage Yard locations revealed

A brand new business has debuted in GTA Online with the release of the game's Chop Shop DLC today, December 12, 2023. This is called the Salvage Yard business and it has five purchasable property locations on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. The business also marks the return of Yusuf Amir from Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony to the franchise.

It should also be noted that getting a fully upgraded Salvage Yard can cost millions of in-game cash. Therefore, some players might have to grind the Online Mode a little more before they can get their hands on this new establishment.

GTA Online Salvage Yard: All 5 propertly locations revealed

Salvage Yard interior (Image via YouTube/TGG)

A total of five Salvage Yards have been added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update that went live earlier today, and players can purchase one of them. Each property is available on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Their locations and base costs are listed below:

Paleto Bay Salvage Yard - $1,620,000

- $1,620,000 Sandy Shores Salvage Yard - $2,030,000

- $2,030,000 La Puerta Salvage Yard - $2,690,000

- $2,690,000 Strawberry Salvage Yard - $2,570,000

- $2,570,000 Murrieta Heights Salvage Yard - $2,420,000

Readers must note that these are just the base prices of each Salvage Yard. Installing property upgrades such as Tint, Tow Truck, Wall Safe, Staff, and Trade Rates will cost extra money.

Well-known Rockstar Games insider and dataminer, Tez2, reported that a fully upgraded Salvage Yard can cost over five million dollars in the game.

Upon entering the Salvage Yard for the first time, players must sit through a lengthy cutscene featuring Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony character Yusuf Amir as well as his cousin Jamal. The latter explains the business in detail, and how players can make money with it.

Yusuf Amir in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via YouTube/TGG)

In addition to the Salvage Yard business, Rockstar has also added several new vehicles with the latest GTA Online update.

Some of the new cars in GTA Online (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

One of them is the Grotti Turismo Omaggio that was teased a couple weeks back. Players can now purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,845,000.

