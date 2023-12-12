Rockstar Games Christmas Sweater is now available in GTA Online Chop Shop DLC

The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC is now live, and it has added a plethora of fresh content to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode. One of those items is the Rockstar Games Christmas Sweater, which is reportedly given only to developers in real life.

Those interested in acquiring this clothing item for their in-game avatar can do so by logging in and heading into an apparel store. It will be available under the Rockstar Anniversary section, where you can also find other clothing items, such as the Rockstar V Neck and the Red Skull V Neck.

That said, let's take a closer look at the newly added Rockstar Games Christmas Sweater.

GTA Online Chop Shop DLC: Rockstar Games Christmas Sweater is now available

The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC is now live on all platforms, and you can install it to access a number of brand-new items in the popular multiplayer game. Those looking for the Rockstar Games Christmas Sweater must head to an apparel store in Los Santos and claim the Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater from the Rockstar Anniversary section.

It sports a black, yellow, and white color scheme and boasts the Rockstar Games logo in the center.

Here is what the Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater looks like (Image via X/@RStarUniverse)

With Christmas 2023 just a few days away, getting the Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater for your in-game character can be a great way of acknowledging the festive season. Rockstar is also expected to add snow in GTA Online soon as it has done on multiple occasions in the past.

Interestingly, X (formerly Twitter) user @RStarUniverse has stated that the real-life counterpart of the Rockstar Festive Boom or the Rockstar Christmas sweater is only given to developers.

The Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater in real life (Image via X/@RStarUniverse)

As can be seen in the image above, the in-game apparel is a near-perfect rendition of the actual sweater. While it seems to be a rare item in real life, Grand Theft Auto Online players can at least get it for their in-game characters.

A total of 12 new cars have also been added to the game along with the Rockstar Games Christmas Sweater, as reported by reputed data miner Tez2.

