How to download GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

The GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 is set to roll out on December 12. Rockstar Games has been building anticipation by teasing new missions, cars, and businesses that players will get to see. The upcoming DLC has also piqued the community's interest, and many players are also returning to the game after a break. However, for newbies, figuring out how to download and install the required files for the game might be a challenge.

That said, this article will guide the players on installing the update easily on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Installing the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox is easy

Installing the Grand Theft Auto Online December 2023 update on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox is relatively easy. The first step is to purchase and download the game. You can purchase the title through these links:

You can also simply visit the PS or Xbox Stores through your console to browse and purchase Grand Theft Auto Online. You can purchase GTA 5 (single-player campaign + multiplayer) or just go for the online multiplayer.

Once you have the game, create an account and log into the multiplayer lobby. Follow the platform-specific instructions below to check for the GTA 5 Winter Update 2023.

For PC users

Since PC users can install Grand Theft Auto Online through three stores- Rockstar Games, Epic Games, or Steam- below are the instructions to update the title.

Steam:

Launch Steam and head over to the Library. Right-click GTA 5 Select Properties and then click on Options. Click on Verify integrity of game files Wait for it to update the title.

Epic Games Launcher:

Open Epic Games Launcher Go to Navigation menu > Settings Click on Manage Games Enable the Allow Auto-Updates option. Head over to Library and then select Update.

Rockstar Games Launcher:

Launch the Rockstar Games Launcher application. Go to Settings. Select My Installed Games > Grand Theft Auto V Click on the Verify game file integrity button. Select the Verify Integrity option when it appears.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Updating GTA Online via the PlayStation Store on the console is quite simple. Simply follow these instructions:

Go to the Library. Select Grand Theft Auto V Click the Options button on the controller Now, select the Check for Update option. If the update is available, click the Go to [Downloads] option.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Similar to PlayStation, updating the game on Xbox is pretty easy. You can do this by following these simple instructions:

From the home screen, select My games & applications. Go to Games & apps > Games. Click on Grand Theft Auto V and then select Manage Game. Now, just click on Updates to install the ones available.

Rockstar generally installs the GTA Online update automatically without the players having to do so manually. However, server and network issues can sometimes cause a glitch. So, you can follow these instructions to update the game once it is available.

