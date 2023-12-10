GTA 5 Winter Update 2023 release date (Expected)

GTA 5 Winter Update 2023 is the next big thing that fans of the series are expecting, and everyone is looking for its release date. While Rockstar Games hasn’t given a specific release date for the DLC, it did confirm that the upcoming Winter Update for GTA 5 will be released this month. It also shared details of what fans can expect from the major content update.

That being said, let’s analyze the possible Grand Theft Auto 5 Winter Update 2023 release date, along with the upcoming features based on leaks.

GTA 5 Winter Update 2023 release date of December 12, 2023: Rumors explored

While Rockstar Games always announces the release date of upcoming DLCs in advance, it seems to have taken a different route this time. Grand Theft Auto 5's winter DLC 2023 release date has still not been officially revealed. However, December 12, 2023, seems to be the day when the DLC will be launched.

The ongoing Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update will last till December 11, 2023, leading to speculations that the upcoming Winter Update 2023 will be released on the next day, i.e., Tuesday. It is the typical day of the week when Rockstar Games releases big DLCs, and one can expect it to follow suit this year as well.

Moreover, famous insider Tez2 also suggested something similar on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to their post on November 9, 2023, the ongoing GTA+ membership period will also end on the same date, hinting at the DLC's release.

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto Online Winter Update 2023 details known so far based on leaks

Expand Tweet

The GTA Online Winter Update 2023 details have been surfacing online. A fan on GTAForum, Lucas7yoshi, recently revealed some interesting content that fans can expect to see in the upcoming DLC. According to their research, here’s everything that will be offered in the Winter Update this year:

A new set of missions

Vehicle Robberies

Robbery related to a submarine

Robbing a vehicle from the Maze Bank

Robbing another vehicle from the Cargoship

Robbing one more vehicle from the Mission Row

Robbing a vehicle from The Diamond Casino & Resort

25+ new tattoos

150+ new clothing items

No more garage space for PS4 and Xbox One players

New weapon Battle Rifle

New handheld hacking device

On December 8, 2023, Lucas7yoshi shared more details about the Winter Update 2023. This time they revealed the names of some in-game awards that fans can expect from the DLC:

Surprise Attack

Perfect Run

Second-Hand Parts

Weapon Arsenal

Car Dealer

Extra Mile

Getaway Vehicles

Prep Work

These will likely be given to players on completion of a new set of missions. However, fans are suggested to take it with a grain of salt until Rockstar confirms it.

With the GTA 6 trailer released last Tuesday, fans can expect the DLC's official release date to be announced today.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see new vehicles in GTA 5 Online Winter Update 2023? Yes No! 0 votes