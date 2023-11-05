7 open-world games like GTA to play on PlayStation Plus (November 2023)

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has several titles under its belt that fans love and adore. But with the last installment in the series rolling out way back in 2013, a lot of people wish to enjoy games that provide similar experience. Fortunately, PlayStation Plus offers a wide range of titles and also gives freebies, allowing the users to have a lot of choices.

But, it can also get a little tricky to search for specific genres or titles among the various options. There are a lot of open-world games out on the market, but not all of them are worth playing.

This article will list seven GTA-like games that the PlayStation Plus members can enjoy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Seven open-world games for PS Plus that are similar to GTA titles.

1) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best open-world games that PlayStation Plus members can enjoy. It follows the journey of Aloy and her adventures through a futuristic world filled with machine animals and other beings.

The open-world elements in the game are either similar or better than GTA games in some manner. Although Grand Theft Auto has better things that gamers can do while strolling around the map, Horizon Forbidden West game offers plenty of customization options that give its own recognition.

2) L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire is a Rockstar Games title that has quite a similar feel to other GTA games. Released on May 17, 2011, the GTA sibling allows players to experience the post-World War 2 Los Angeles and go on a thrilling journey.

The game has a great storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat till the end. People who like video games that combine action with interesting detective work will thoroughly enjoy L.A. Noire.

3) Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Expand Tweet

Although the original game was released back in 2010, the definitive edition of the game has once again brought the community together. The developers rolled out Mafia II: Definitive Edition in 2020, and it is one of the free games that PlayStation Plus members can enjoy this month.

The game follows the story of Vito Scaletta, who is a war hero turned drug mafia due to his unforgiving situation. Gamers will not only feel the action but also the consequences of their decisions while climbing the ladder to the top of the organization. This game has a similar environment as most of the GTA titles.

4) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Yakuza is a very popular franchise that has several games in the series similar to GTA. Like A Dragon has several new gameplay features and mechanics that have changed the game for everyone. While it has a new protagonist, the in-game world has also changed in several ways.

The open world map of Yakuza: Like A Dragon is brimming with opportunities for the players to explore. The story is great, as always, and the action feels better than before. This game will be a perfect addition to anyone's library who enjoys Grand Theft Auto titles.

5) Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Gamers who like to blow things up and enjoy mindless action in GTA games should give Just Cause 4: Reloaded a try. Although the previous entries in the series were good, the fourth edition has better action and destruction.

Fans who have played the previous games will feel the lack of a deep story and logic behind some of the protagonist's actions. However, these will be overshadowed by the amount of destruction that can be caused in the game,

6) LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Not many people think of LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes as something that adults would enjoy. But it is a hidden gem and a surprise for anyone who underestimated this open-world game. It has Batman and almost the same vibes as the Arkham Knight series, but the comedic fillers are what makes Lego Batman 2 simply impeccable.

Although it has a short campaign, the main fun lies in the open-world exploration that reveals a lot of things about the game's world. So, assemble your team of superheroes and fight crime in Gotham!

7) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Crime is an integral part of the GTA series. In fact, almost all games have some instance of it. While most of them ask us to commit crimes, only a few view the MC from the other side. One such game is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The main story leads you elsewhere, but you come across multiple crimes while swinging across the map, which can be interacted with as per your wish.

Swinging across New York City as Miles is quite fun as the players get to explore the map and fight criminals trying to disturb peace. Although it has a relatively shorter campaign, the open-world aspect more than makes up for it.

These are some open-world games that Grand Theft Auto fans can enjoy before Rockstar eventually reveals the GTA 6 release date.

Poll : Have you played any of the games on the list? Yes No 0 votes