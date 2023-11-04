All GTA games you must play before GTA 6 in chronological order

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has quite a few games in the series that players might want to try out before the eventual release of GTA 6. While most of these titles have individual storylines, sometimes Rockstar likes to connect them through characters or certain events. For example, there is a mention of Niko in GTA 5, but someone who hasn't played Grand Theft Auto 4 will not know who he is.

There are several other references to different games in the series that work as great Easter eggs. Apart from this, playing the titles in chronological order allows gamers to understand what Grand Theft Auto is all about and how the games have evolved over the years.

This article lists all the titles in the GTA series in chronological order to help out newbies who are just starting the series or veterans who want to relive the nostalgia.

All the GTA titles released so far in chronological order (in-game year)

All the Grand Theft Auto titles are set in some timeline based on real-life years, but this does not mean that the games were released in the said year itself. Segregating these titles based on when they take place is a good way to play the games in the actual chronological order.

Grand Theft Auto London 1961- 1961 Grand Theft Auto London 1969- 1969 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories- 1984 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City- 1986 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition- 1986 /1992 / 2001 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas- 1992 Grand Theft Auto- 1997 Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories- 1998 Grand Theft Auto 2- 1999 Grand Theft Auto Advance- 2000 Grand Theft Auto III- 2001 Grand Theft Auto IV- 2008 Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned- 2008 Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony- 2008 Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars- 2009 Grand Theft Auto V- 2013 Grand Theft Auto Online- 2013 (till the current year)

As fans can see, there are a total of 17 titles so far, and with the GTA 6 release date still far away, the list will remain as it is for some time.

List of all the GTA games according to their release date

You may also want to play the games according to their release dates to see how the gameplay and graphics have evolved over the years. Rockstar Games sometimes roll out connected stories in a different order, and this can all get quite confusing. For example, GTA Vice City Stories takes place before Vice City storywise. However, the former was released in 2006, while the latter came out in 2002.

This list will allow players to check out the release dates of all the titles in the Grand Theft Auto series and play them accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto: November 28, 1997

November 28, 1997 Grand Theft Auto London 1969: April 30, 1999

April 30, 1999 Grand Theft Auto London 1961: July 1, 1999

July 1, 1999 Grand Theft Auto 2: October 22, 1999

October 22, 1999 Grand Theft Auto III: October 23, 2001

October 23, 2001 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: October 29, 2002

October 29, 2002 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto Advance: October 26, 2004

October 26, 2004 Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories: October 25, 2005

October 25, 2005 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories: October 31, 006

October 31, 006 Grand Theft Auto IV: April 29, 2008

April 29, 2008 Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned: February 17, 2009

February 17, 2009 Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars: March 17, 2009

March 17, 2009 Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony: October 29, 2009

October 29, 2009 Grand Theft Auto V: September 17, 2013

September 17, 2013 Grand Theft Auto Online: October 1, 2013

October 1, 2013 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition: November 11, 2021

This brings us to the end of the article. Fans of the series are currently waiting to play GTA 6, and there has been a lot of speculation on social media regarding a potential release date and new gameplay elements.

Poll : Have you played all the games in the GTA series? Yes No 0 votes