When is GTA 6 coming out? Speculated release date, leaks, rumors, and more

GTA 6 has remained one of the most anticipated Rockstar Games titles for some time now. Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have wondered when the video game publisher will be rolling out the game and if there is any official information regarding the matter. Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation spread online, misleading the community.

While Rockstar Games has refused to share details, there are a number of leaks indicating that the developers are currently working on the game. Those expecting the game's trailer to be revealed in October have faced disappointment with no such thing happening.

On that note, this article discusses the title's expected release date and speculations surrounding these details.

Rockstar has yet to make an official statement on the release date of GTA 6

The community speculated that Rockstar would share some information regarding the release date of GTA 6 in October 2023. Unfortunately, that did not happen. The hype was mainly created due to the publisher's trend of targeting the festival season to roll out its new titles.

Some took to X (formerly Twitter) to troll the community with fake news:

These so-called "release dates" have passed, and with November here, Rockstar Games is yet to make any such revelation. Last year, however, they let the fans know that GTA 6 would be a huge game and confirmed that the new title was under development.

Major rumors and leaks related to GTA 6

Although there has been no official information related to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, the GTA community has been busy digging up any information they can get their hands on. This has led to numerous rumors and leaks claiming that Grand Theft Auto 6 might drop in 2024 or 2025.

Now, this is mainly due to Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games' parent company) recently released earning calls. Based on information that has been revealed, the company is expecting a whopping eight billion dollars in Net Bookings during the Fiscal Year 2025. This will only be possible if they deliver Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2024.

Tez2, a reliable insider, has hinted this to be a possible release deadline for the game:

Tez2 shared this information in one of his posts (Image via Reddit/ u/SuckzForYou)

Apart from this, the community also got a hold of leaked GTA 6 gameplay footage that showcased many exciting features that Rockstar might add to the upcoming title. According to some other rumors, the title could roll sometime between April 2024 to March 2025.

However, nothing should be taken seriously without concrete evidence, or until Rockstar Games itself decides to share more information.

