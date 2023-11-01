5 reasons why GTA 6 release date could fall in 2025

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is among the most talked-about topics in the gaming community at the moment. Despite the absence of any official information from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company), it has emerged as one of the most anticipated games of all time.

Many hoped it would finally be announced in October since that is the month Rockstar usually prefers when announcing new releases. Sadly, that didn't happen, and the wait for an official announcement continues.

There are, however, a few reasons to believe that the game might finally come out in 2025. For those interested, here are five reasons why GTA 6's release date should fall in 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

Take-Two's financial expectations and four more reasons why the GTA 6 release date should fall in 2025

1) No announcements as of now

Rockstar Games usually announces new titles around one and a half to two years before release. This was the case with Grand Theft Auto 5, which was announced in late 2011, with its first trailer dropping in November that year and then releasing in September 2013.

As for Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's latest original release, its announcement came in 2016, and it was released in October 2018 following some delays.

There hasn't been a GTA 6 announcement thus far, but if it happens in 2023 or early 2024, its release date might fall sometime in 2025.

2) Take-Two's financial expectations

Announcements made at Take-Two Interactive's recent earnings calls have seemingly hinted at a possible GTA 6 release window. The company is anticipating eight billion dollars in Net Bookings during Fiscal Year 2025, which should last between late 2024 and early 2025.

While there are many games under Take-Two's umbrella, the excitement for Grand Theft Auto 6, even without an official announcement, is a testament to the fact that it is one of the best candidates for generating such an amount.

Hence, there is a chance that the next game's release date may fall in the year 2025.

3) Insider suggestions

Tez2's suggestion for the next game's possible release date (Image via Reddit/ u/SuckzForYou)

Tez2 has emerged as one of the most reliable Rockstar Games insiders of late. He has consistently provided correct information related to GTA Online ahead of official announcements, gaining fans' trust as a result.

According to Tez2, Rockstar might be planning for a Holiday 2024 release for the sequel, which may even be pushed further to early 2025.

Needless to say, this is a speculation, but since it is coming from a pretty reliable source, there could be some credibility in the suggestion.

4) Games this big take time to develop

Last year's GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage gave a pretty good idea of the game's magnitude. Regardless, it could have been expected as quite an ambitious project, even without the leaks, since Rockstar is known for going above and beyond with its titles. That said, games this big take a lot of time to develop.

Grand Theft Auto 6's active development was confirmed by Rockstar Games back in February 2022 on X (formerly Twitter). The studio also mentioned that it would share more information when ready.

Hence, a 2025 release date should give Rockstar a lot more time to work on the highly anticipated title.

5) GTA Online is still doing well

Grand Theft Auto 5 is among Rockstar's most successful games ever, and one of the biggest reasons for that is its multiplayer mode, GTA Online.

Its developer has regularly added fresh content to it through free DLCs, which is why the game is still doing well 10 years post-launch.

Releasing a new title now would certainly divert a lot of attention from it. Many players have also started expressing their boredom with this game.

Hence, Rockstar might release a few more DLCs for it and then launch Grand Theft Auto 6, possibly in 2025.

