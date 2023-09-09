GTA 6 announcement and release date 2023 leaks and rumours: Everything you should know

It has been nearly a year since Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's development footage got leaked, but both Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are yet to provide any official details. However, reputed insiders have been really busy in the meantime, coming up with intriguing rumors.

In fact, Take-Two itself seemingly hinted at a Fiscal 2025 release date quite recently.

All rumors and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, but there are plenty of signs suggesting that an official announcement could happen this year. With that said, here is everything you should know about GTA 6 announcement and release date leaks and rumors in 2023.

Everything to know about GTA 6 announcement and release date 2023 leaks and rumors

Take-Two Interactive has held multiple earnings calls this year so far, with one of them taking place in May 2023. Several noteworthy announcements were made during the event, such as Grand Theft Auto 5 selling over 180 million units.

There was another interesting revelation that garnered a lot of attention from the gaming community. Take-Two is anticipating eight billion dollars in Net Bookings revenue in Fiscal 2025. Among all titles under Take-Two, GTA 6 is one of the best candidates for achieving this feat.

Since Fiscal 2025 likely lasts from late 2024 to early 2025, many believe the next Grand Theft Auto could be released in this timeframe.

In its most recent earnings call in August 2023, the company reiterated confidence in generating the expected Net Booking revenue. In addition, similar statements from Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, strengthened the release date rumors.

Interestingly, the latest announcement and release date leak consisted of a voice note allegedly from Strauss Zelnick. In it, a voice quite like Take-Two's CEO was heard talking about an October 2023 announcement followed by an October 2024 launch.

The voice note was taken down quickly, citing copyright issues, which suggests that it might be authentic. Many believe that it was fake and crafted using some AI technology.

However, the October 2023 announcement rumors coincide with what insider Tez2 suggested earlier this year. There was speculation about Grand Theft Auto 6 being officially revealed during Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online's 10-year anniversary, but Rockstar Games will be celebrating it with the September 14, 2023 weekly update.

Rumors and leaks about the highly anticipated sequel, such as the one billion dollar GTA 6 budget, have increased off late. Readers should perceive them skeptically since none of them are coming from legitimate sources.

We still have no concrete answer about when the next Grand Theft Auto installment will come out. That said, it has a great chance of being highly successful despite the rumored $150 GTA 6 price tag.

