GTA 5's 10th anniversary update: Release date and time

The long-awaited GTA 5's 10th anniversary update is slated to be released next week on September 14, 2023. Rockstar Games has already announced its release date in its September 7 Newswire. The company hinted that this update is for GTA Online, so fans shouldn't expect any new substantial single-player content to be released.

Regarding release times, this GTA 5 10th anniversary update is expected to come as GTA Online weekly updates usually come out. For reference, 4 am (EDT) / 1 am (PDT) is when this patch will likely be rolled out. Some content has already been revealed by Rockstar Games, not to mention that old datamines also contain some valuable information on this topic.

Rockstar Games reveals the release date of the GTA 5 10th anniversary update

Expand Tweet

In the Newswire article for the recent GTA Online weekly update on September 7, 2023, Rockstar Games stated the following:

"Next week, look out for a special event that celebrates the 10 year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V in GTA Online with new collectibles, the ferocious Bravado Hotring Hellfire sports car, and more."

That passage confirms that September 14, 2023, is the release date for the GTA 5 10th anniversary update. As far as new content goes, players can expect:

New collectibles of some kind

The debut of the Bravado Hotring Hellfire

More unnamed features

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 back on September 17, 2013. Over 185 million copies of that title were sold in nearly a decade. The actual update celebrates the 10th anniversary a little bit early, but that's expected since GTA Online updates happen on Thursdays most of the time.

Countdown until the GTA 5 10th anniversary update

The above countdown counts down to 4 am (EDT) on September 14, 2023, which is when the next weekly update is expected to go live. Note that this countdown is an expectation, not a guarantee. Stay tuned for any news regarding any potential changes to this update's release.

At the very least, this embed should give readers a general idea of when GTA 5's 10th anniversary update goes live.

Leaked information about this patch

Expand Tweet

Some datamines from earlier in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC unveiled that certain new single-player outfits will become available for the 10th anniversary celebration. Some leaked costumes are:

The Homie: Inspired by Franklin Clinton

Inspired by Franklin Clinton The Retired Criminal: Inspired by Michael De Santa

Inspired by Michael De Santa The Groupie: Inspired by Trevor Philips

There are many more clothes not shown above (like a generic Black Los Santos Tee), but the content featured in this tweet has the most interesting outfits to show here.

Expand Tweet

Three new liveries are also expected to debut in GTA 5's 10th anniversary update:

Employee of the Month Finish: Inspired by Franklin Clinton, and it's for the Micro SMG

Inspired by Franklin Clinton, and it's for the Micro SMG Suede Bucks Finish: Inspired by Michael De Santa, and it's for the Carbine Rifle

Inspired by Michael De Santa, and it's for the Carbine Rifle Uncle T Finish: Inspired by Trevor Philips, and it's for the RPG

In a nutshell, gamers can expect a new sports car (the Bravado Hotring Hellfire) and plenty of new cosmetics in the next weekly update.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be announced via this update? Yes No 0 votes