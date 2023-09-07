GTA Online weekly update for September 7-13, 2023, released

A new weekly update for GTA Online has just been released, featuring lots of double bonuses and exciting discounts. From now until September 13, 2023, Acid Lab owners can enjoy 2x cash and RP by delivering the Acid throughout Los Santos via Sell Missions. Adrenaline junkies can earn double money by participating in Junk Energy Skydives for the next seven days.
Armored Truck Robberies are also rewarding all risk-taking gamers with double the cash throughout the week. Motors Wars adversary mods return with 2x money and RP, along with many other exciting game modes. The car showrooms also offer a new stock of amazing vehicles in the latest weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update is much better than the last week’s event (September 7 to September 13, 2023)
2x Cash and RP:
- Acid Lab Sell Missions
- Junk Energy Skydives
- Motor Wars
2x Cash:
- Armoured Truck Robberies
Returning game modes:
- Overtime Rumble
- Motor Wars
- Come Out to Play
- Siege Mentality
- Hasta La Vista
GTA Online players can still enjoy double bonuses by competing in the Arena War Series throughout the week.
Latest batch of showroom cars in GTA Online (September 7 to September 13)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Dinka Jester RR
- Weeny Issi Rally
- Dinka Kanjo SJ
- Declasse Tahoma Coupé
- Annis 300R
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Benefactor SM722
- Ocelot Virtue
Podium Vehicle:
- Grotti Stinger GT
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players):
- Pegassi Weaponised Ignus HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week:
- Enus Super Diamond
- Weeny Dynasty
- Överflöd Entity XF
Time Trials this week:
- Premium Race – Criminal Records
- Regular Time Trial – Power Station
- HSW Time Trial – Ron Alternates
This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Grotti Stinger GT, is a 2-door sports classics coupe based on the real-life Ferrari 250 GTO.
List of all GTA Online weekly discounts to claim this week (September 7 to September 13)
50% off:
- Buckingham Valkyrie
- Weeny Dynasty
40% off:
- Vapid Apocalypse Dominator
- Vapid Future Shock Dominator
- Vapid Nightmare Dominator
- Vapid Dominator
- Dinka Kanjo SJ
- Överflöd Entity XF
- MTL Brickade 6x6
- Acid Lab Modifications and Upgrades
30% off:
- Weeny Issi Rally
- Benefactor SM722
It is a pretty good week to hustle and grind in Los Santos while waiting anxiously for the Grand Theft Auto 6.
