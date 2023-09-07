GTA Online weekly update for September 7-13, 2023, released

A new weekly update for GTA Online has just been released, featuring lots of double bonuses and exciting discounts. From now until September 13, 2023, Acid Lab owners can enjoy 2x cash and RP by delivering the Acid throughout Los Santos via Sell Missions. Adrenaline junkies can earn double money by participating in Junk Energy Skydives for the next seven days.

Armored Truck Robberies are also rewarding all risk-taking gamers with double the cash throughout the week. Motors Wars adversary mods return with 2x money and RP, along with many other exciting game modes. The car showrooms also offer a new stock of amazing vehicles in the latest weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is much better than the last week’s event (September 7 to September 13, 2023)

2x Cash and RP:

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Junk Energy Skydives

Motor Wars

2x Cash:

Armoured Truck Robberies

Returning game modes:

Overtime Rumble

Motor Wars

Come Out to Play

Siege Mentality

Hasta La Vista

GTA Online players can still enjoy double bonuses by competing in the Arena War Series throughout the week.

Latest batch of showroom cars in GTA Online (September 7 to September 13)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Dinka Jester RR

Weeny Issi Rally

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Declasse Tahoma Coupé

Annis 300R

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Benefactor SM722

Ocelot Virtue

Podium Vehicle:

Grotti Stinger GT

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

HSW Premium Test Ride Vehicle (available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players):

Pegassi Weaponised Ignus HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

Enus Super Diamond

Weeny Dynasty

Överflöd Entity XF

Time Trials this week:

Premium Race – Criminal Records

Criminal Records Regular Time Trial – Power Station

Power Station HSW Time Trial – Ron Alternates

This week’s GTA Online podium car, the Grotti Stinger GT, is a 2-door sports classics coupe based on the real-life Ferrari 250 GTO.

List of all GTA Online weekly discounts to claim this week (September 7 to September 13)

50% off:

Buckingham Valkyrie

Weeny Dynasty

40% off:

Vapid Apocalypse Dominator

Vapid Future Shock Dominator

Vapid Nightmare Dominator

Vapid Dominator

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Överflöd Entity XF

MTL Brickade 6x6

Acid Lab Modifications and Upgrades

30% off:

Weeny Issi Rally

Benefactor SM722

It is a pretty good week to hustle and grind in Los Santos while waiting anxiously for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

