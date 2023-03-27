5 things to expect from GTA Online's 10-year anniversary 2023

GTA Online, the popular multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto V, will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary on October 1, 2023. As one of the longest-running and most popular multiplayer video games in history, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Rockstar Games is going to do to celebrate this occasion.

This article discusses five things fans can expect from GTA Online's 10-year anniversary. From potential announcements regarding an upcoming installment in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto series to the inclusion of exciting events and activities in GTA Online, the celebrations are sure to be a highlight.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here's what players can expect from GTA Online's 10-year anniversary

1) Possible announcement of GTA 6

There are ongoing rumors that Rockstar Games may make some announcements regarding the upcoming installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6, during the 10-year anniversary celebrations on October 1, 2023.

This theory is fueled by a pattern based on Rockstar's history of making major announcements and releasing IPs during the fall season. Moreover, recent statements from well-known insiders like Tez2 bolster this notion. This individual has mentioned that Rockstar Games may include GTA-6-announcement-related data in the summer DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online. The expansion will be released in June or July 2023.

Additionally, another leaker has tweeted that Rockstar Games will soon update players on the progress of GTA 6. While no specific dates were mentioned, these statements suggest that fans may receive new information about the highly anticipated game during the anniversary celebrations.

2) Halloween Events

As the game's 10-year anniversary falls in October, Rockstar Games is expected to incorporate Halloween events into GTA Online's anniversary celebrations. In a statement made by Rockstar North design director Scott Butchard, he confirmed that the studio takes inspiration from comments on forums as well as activities carried out by players in-game and that there will be Halloween celebrations in Grand Theft Auto Online this year.

Halloween events in this title typically include special game modes, vehicles, and outfits, and players can expect the same level of spooky offerings during this time. They usually culminate in a big Halloween party where players come together to earn exclusive rewards.

3) New Summer DLC

According to Tez2, Rockstar Games may include announcement-related data in the multiplayer game with the summer DLC in June or July this year. This suggests that there could be a new DLC pack on the horizon, which would likely add new features and content to the game.

As with previous expansions, players can expect new vehicles, weapons, missions, updates to the game's overall mechanics, and user interface. Regardless of whether or not a GTA 6 announcement occurs during the Grand Theft Auto Online's 10th anniversary, the new DLC is likely to be a significant update for the game and will provide players with hours of new content to enjoy.

4) Time-Limited events

Another event that Grand Theft Auto Online fans can look forward to during the anniversary celebrations is the double RP and cash event. These typically reward players with 2x experience points and in-game currency for completing specific tasks or missions. They encourage players to explore new areas of the game, interact with other players, and try new strategies to earn more rewards.

As the anniversary celebrations are likely to attract a large number of gamers, the double RP and cash event will be an excellent opportunity to boost one's progress and compete with others.

5) Discounts and bonuses

Rockstar Games has a history of offering special in-game events and deals during anniversaries and holidays, and the 10-year milestone of Grand Theft Auto Online won't be an exception. It will likely feature significant discounts on vehicles, properties, and more.

Players can also expect to earn bonuses for participating in various activities, such as heists, races, and missions. Overall, the anniversary event is a great opportunity for gamers to save money on in-game purchases, earn extra rewards, and enjoy new content.

