GTA Online's 10-year anniversary: When is it, what to expect from it, and more

GTA Online has been around for nearly a decade and is approaching its 10-year anniversary. The multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto V was released on October 1, 2013, and is now available as a standalone game on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Rockstar Games did not properly acknowledge the nine-year anniversary of the game last year, but many insider reports have suggested that it has detailed plans to celebrate the 10-year milestone and may also release some new updates about the upcoming installment in the series.

While the event is still a few months away, this article discusses what fans can expect from Rockstar Games during the event and what rumors say about the celebrations in general.

Rockstar Games reportedly planning big surprise for fans on GTA Online’s 10-year anniversary

Grand Theft Auto Online will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on October 1, 2023. It is one of the most popular and long-running multiplayer video games in history, with thousands of active players worldwide.

Rockstar Games is known for making major announcements and releasing IPs during the fall season, and it typically promotes them with the current popular title. Since GTA Online's anniversary falls during this period, there are ongoing rumors that the American gaming studio will make some GTA 6 announcements in October.

On March 10, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a well-known Rockstar Games insider, also added to the speculation and shared a statement mentioning Grand Theft Auto Online’s 10-year anniversary.

According to them, Rockstar Games may include announcement-related data in the multiplayer game with the summer DLC in June or July this year. If this is true, data miners will be aware of it, confirming the news ahead of time.

October is also Halloween month, and Rockstar celebrates the holiday with month-long events. The 10-year anniversary celebrations may also include Halloween 2023 events. Rockstar North design director Scott Butchard indirectly confirmed this by saying:

“We take inspiration from comments on forums or videos and screenshots players have taken of things they’ve done in-game… There’s a fun example of this that’s coming for this year’s Halloween event that makes me laugh every time…”

His statement made it clear that there will be Halloween celebrations in Grand Theft Auto Online this year, complete with fun activities carried out by players.

Another leaker, Matheusvictorbr- (Twitter/@Matheusbr9895_), tweeted on March 20, 2023, that a new GTA 6 development-related update is coming soon. The English translation of the tweet reads:

“...Rockstar Games' next step will be to update all of us players on the progress of the next Grand Theft Auto title coming soon.”

Although the user did not specify any dates, their statement corresponds with Tez2's, implying that Rockstar may announce the upcoming title-related news during GTA Online's 10-year anniversary celebrations.

