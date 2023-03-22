GTA 6 leaker reveals Rockstar's plan for the new game

Another official announcement for GTA 6 is reportedly coming soon, and the Grand Theft Auto community is ecstatic. There have recently been several rumors that an official reveal of the upcoming game is about to take place, and a leaker has provided some new information that adds to the speculations.

While Rockstar Games has not addressed the rumors, the latest leak reveals the American gaming studio's plans to update players about the upcoming game in a unique way.

New GTA 6 leak reveals Rockstar Games will make another development-related announcement soon

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Pelo que entendemos o próximo passo da Rockstar Games, será atualizar todos nós jogadores,sobre o andamento do próximo título Grand Theft Auto em breve.



E o último passo pelo que ouvimos, apresentar esse jogo definitivamente quando o desenvolvimento estiver na etapa final! Pelo que entendemos o próximo passo da Rockstar Games, será atualizar todos nós jogadores,sobre o andamento do próximo título Grand Theft Auto em breve.E o último passo pelo que ouvimos, apresentar esse jogo definitivamente quando o desenvolvimento estiver na etapa final!

On March 20, 2023, Matheusvictorbr- (Twitter/@Matheusbr9895_), a data leaker, tweeted about Rockstar Games' plans to make another official announcement about Grand Theft Auto 6.

While the original tweet was in Portuguese, an English translation is provided below:

“From what we understand Rockstar Games' next step will be to update all of us players on the progress of the next Grand Theft Auto title coming soon. And the last step from what we hear, to present this game definitively when the development is in the final stage!”

According to the leaker, the gaming studio will soon issue another GTA 6 development-related statement, similar to the one announced on February 4, 2022. They additionally referred to a "last step," in which Rockstar Games will definitively announce the game when it reaches its final stage of development.

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Vai parecer estranho essa nova forma que irão nos apresentar, vai parecer demorar muito, mas de fato isso é o melhor recurso que eles têm em mãos! Vai parecer estranho essa nova forma que irão nos apresentar, vai parecer demorar muito, mas de fato isso é o melhor recurso que eles têm em mãos!

In a subsequent tweet, the leaker mentioned a new form that Rockstar Games will use to make the announcement. The English translation of the tweet is as follows:

“This new form that they will present to us will seem strange, it will seem to take a long time, but in fact this is the best resource they have at hand!”

Matheusvictorbr-'s statement implies that Rockstar Games will make the final announcement in a unique way that, despite being unusual, will comply with the timing of the announcement. They also clarified that, while the development update will be released soon, the final announcement may take longer.

Tez2's post revealing Rockstar's plans for GTA 6's announcement (Image via GTAForums)

According to another leak by Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2) on March 10, 2023, Rockstar Games may release some news or an update about Grand Theft Auto 6 in June or July of this year.

Readers should take all leaks with a grain of salt as none of them have been officially confirmed. They are advised to follow Rockstar Games' newswires for any definite news.

