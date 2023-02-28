Why 2025 makes sense for GTA 6 release date based on leaks

GTA 6 is one of the most prominent video games in the gaming community, and fans have been anxiously awaiting its release for years. The previous installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released in 2013, and it has been nearly a decade since then.

While Rockstar Games has assured players about its undergoing development, hardcore fans want more information.

There have been multiple predictions about the upcoming game’s release date online. While some predict a 2024 release, others are certain that Rockstar Games will put the title out in 2025.

Information leakers and data miners have also shared their discoveries and advocated for a release in 2025.

Complete timeline of GTA 6’s development announcement to its leaks and the current stage

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been a hot subject of discussion for years, and it appears to be here to stay. While Rockstar Games revealed GTA 5's development three years after Grand Theft Auto 4's release in the following format,

It took around nine years for the gaming studio to announce the next installment. On February 4, 2022, Rockstar Games made the following tweet in which they officially mentioned the status of GTA 6 for the first time.

The developers released two tweets about the game, the second of which stated:

“We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

After this, Rockstar went silent on the matter. However, the notorious September 2022 leaks went viral on the internet and in the mainstream media, forcing the company to address the issue.

Two days later, Rockstar shared the following tweet, “A Message from Rockstar Games,” implicitly confirming the leaks.

Following the incident, numerous rumors and predictions regarding the trailer and release date of GTA 6 have surfaced. While most of these predictions have proved incorrect over time, some have yet to be debunked and appear promising.

Throughout the previous year alone, fans had anticipated several release dates for the upcoming game's trailer. Grand Theft Auto Vice City celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 27, 2022, and the community was expecting Rockstar Games to make some statements about GTA 6. But to their dismay, the studio made no announcements or acknowledged the anniversary event.

Popular media outlets, including the UK-based Daily Express, anticipated that Rockstar would reveal something about the upcoming game on November 28, 2022, the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto series. However, their predictions proved to be wrong.

However, following Take-Two Interactive's Q3 earnings call on February 6, 2023, Gaming Detective (Twitter/that1detectiv3), a well-known insider, stated that the upcoming game could be released between 2024 and 2025.

Rockstar Games is yet to respond to any of the rumors. However, if we look at earlier instances, we can see that the gaming company typically announces its upcoming projects in the spring and releases the final product in the fall of the following year.

Considering the aftermath of the leaks, it is safe to assume that GTA 6 will be announced in 2024, with a prospective release date in 2025.

