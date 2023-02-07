GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games, and fans are eagerly awaiting official word on the game. While Rockstar Games is keeping it under wraps, officials from its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have revealed some intriguing details.

Both companies held a Q3 earnings call on Monday, February 6, 2023, during which they shared some insights about Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2; however, in an exclusive interview with IGN Entertainment Inc., Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Take-Two Interactive, broke the silence about the next GTA game and its leaks.

GTA 6 leaks had no effect on the title's development at Rockstar Games' studio

The unfortunate leaks of Grand Theft Auto 6's pre-alpha footage jolted the gaming industry and significantly impacted Rockstar Games' track record. The American gaming company kept it under wraps and promised that more information would be released when it was ready.

However, the leaks went viral online, flooding social media sites and mainstream media with the news. Although Rockstar Games addressed the issue in a statement on September 19, 2022, the studio has remained tight-lipped about the subject matter ever since.

In a recent article published by IGN on February 7, 2023, the author Rebekah Valentine shared some more insights into the GTA 6 leak fiasco. According to the article, Zelnick mentioned the issue as an “emotional matter.”

The CEO has assured players that Rockstar Games is taking the game's production very seriously and is working tirelessly to ensure that it is released on time. Even though the leaks had a marginally negative effect on the studio overall, the game was unaffected.

Strauss Zelnick further stated:

“We take leaks very seriously indeed and they disappoint all of us, it's really frustrating and upsetting to the team. However, as a business matter, we're not affected. But as a personal matter and an emotional matter, our teams are affected.”

His words are consistent with Rockstar Games' official statement, in which they stated:

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

Although the official did not specify a release date or period for GTA 6, Rockstar Games insiders believe it will be released between 2024 and 2025. The community, however, has mixed opinions about the title's release, and everyone is waiting for the official confirmation.

