More GTA 6 predictions made by insider who previously teased Lucia before major leaks

As of recently, GTA 6 has been one of the most talked-about topics within the gaming community in general. While Rockstar Games makes every effort to keep the highly anticipated game's development process secure and private, leakers and data miners are constantly digging for new information.

A reliable insider and YouTuber recently predicted the release of a trailer for the upcoming title. While the community remains divided on this prediction, some data miners have acknowledged it. However, the gaming studio is yet to confirm the news, so it remains a rumor for the time being.

The insider who predicted Lucia before the September 2022 leaks has alluded to an upcoming GTA 6 trailer

On January 10, 2023, a popular GTA insider and YouTuber named SanInPlay predicted the release of a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. The YouTuber's tweet discussed various aspects of the potential trailer as well as the new character, Lucia.

The tweet was originally written in Portuguese and included hashtags such as #GTA6 and #Trailer, with the English translation given below:

“plane passes, lizard crossing the street, Lucia in prison exercising, dogs playing, little doggy rolling on ocean beach”

According to SanInPlay, the upcoming game's trailer shows Lucia, the leaked female protagonist, inside a prison where she can be seen working out. It also features a beach, wild lizards, and nearby airports.

Although this is currently unconfirmed, SanInPlay previously predicted the addition of Lucia as a female protagonist one month before the major leaks in September 2022. In a tweet on August 3, 2022, the YouTuber mentioned Lucia's Latin American heritage and how there are too many iguanas in the game's environment.

SanInPlay @DjSan_ Lucia é do tipo Latina… pelo visto tem muita iguana por aqui, seriam tipo uma praga local… #gta6 Lucia é do tipo Latina… pelo visto tem muita iguana por aqui, seriam tipo uma praga local… #gta6

This tweet was also written in Portuguese, with the English translation reading as:

“Lucia is the Latina type… apparently there are a lot of iguanas around here, they would be like a local plague…”

Just one month after this tweet, a user going by the name of 'teapotuberhacker' leaked around 90 clips of Grand Theft Auto 6 onto the GTAForums website. The massive leak revealed Jason and Lucia as the game's protagonists and Rockstar Games even confirmed the clips to be true later on, validating the YouTuber's predictions.

Another popular data miner, Gaming Detective, acknowledged SanInPlay's findings in a roundabout way. At the same time, they also stated that the YouTuber has been known to spread false information in the past. They believe Lucia's prediction was merely a coincidence that came true.

Although he teased Lucia a month before the leaks, he has mostly spread fake info in the past, so his tease was likely just a coincidence.



Although Rockstar Games has made no official announcements about the upcoming game other than the fact that it's in development, the gaming community strongly believes that GTA 6 will only be released in late 2025. Nevertheless, many fans are expecting a trailer or a teaser to be released sometime this year.

