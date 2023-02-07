GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Android reportedly in development with no release date

Details revealed during Take-Two's recent investor call suggest that the mobile port of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is yet to get a release date. However, sources have confirmed that the project has not been canceled and is in development.

Popular Rockstar insider Ben (@videotech_), known for posting news related to Grand Theft Auto and adjacent Take-Two titles, took to Twitter to announce that the DE edition of the GTA Trilogy that came to PC via Steam was yet to have a release date for its mobile port.

"Still no release date?": Fans disappointed as Take-Two's earnings call has no mention of a release date for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for mobile

Ben @videotech_ Take-Two has no set time for the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for iOS and Andriod.



Still no sign of it being cancelled. Take-Two has no set time for the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for iOS and Andriod. Still no sign of it being cancelled. https://t.co/rELrrpUs3D

The Trilogy is a compilation of the three classics of the Grand Theft Auto franchise - GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. The games replaced their prior editions when the trilogy was released in 2021, and the Steam release happened last month, with the Epic Games Release reportedly delayed due to unannounced problems.

Notably, ports for both Android and iOS were announced prior to the launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC.

In addition to not getting news about GTA 6, fans expecting to get information on the mobile ports will be disappointed by the recent earnings call as no release date was mentioned.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Rockstar is likely fully focused on GTA 6, so I do not expect this to release until the GTA 6 marketing campaign is well underway.



According to Take-Two, the GTA Trilogy's mobile port is still in development but its release date remains as "TBA."

Rockstar is likely fully focused on GTA 6, so I do not expect this to release until the GTA 6 marketing campaign is well underway.

#GTA #RockstarGames

Another insider on Twitter, called Gaming Detecting (@that1detectiv3), also weighed in on the issue, speculating that Rockstar is focused on releasing the next GTA title and fans should not expect a release date for the Trilogy before some headway is made in that department.

While there is no direct confirmation of any project cancelation, fans can still play the older version of all three games by purchasing them from the Google Play Store.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



I'm guessing they underperformed this quarter, otherwise Strauss would have boasted about both products "exceeding expectations."



No word by Take-Two on GTA Trilogy patches, its Steam release, or GTA+ sales figures.

I'm guessing they underperformed this quarter, otherwise Strauss would have boasted about both products "exceeding expectations."

#GTA #RockstarGames

According to sales figures shared by the CEO during the call, GTA 5 reached a staggering 175 million copies sold, pushing the total Grand Theft Auto franchise sales to 395 million. However, as noted by many, the announcement had little to add about the GTA Trilogy Defenitive Edition updates.

Gaming Updates even notes that the conference made no mention of patches to fix for the recent release on Steam, inferring that the trilogy probably didn't do that well in the past quarter to warrant a mention.

The lack of news on the mobile front has understandably ruffled a few feathers online, with many asking for a release date and some saying they should cancel it.

Rokussi @LaserShark69 @videotech_ Which one will release first: GTA VI or The Trilogy on mobile? Place your bets everyone

A few were skeptical about the state of the proceedings, given the buggy launch of the GTA Trilogy and the Anniversary ports.

wallnut @WaIInutPVZ @that1detectiv3 @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Watch it being more buggy than the anniversary port

However, Grand Theft Auto's success story is one of a kind, and the recent sales figures for GTA 5 selling 5 million copies in the last quarter means that the franchise is here to stay.

