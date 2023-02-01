Rockstar Games quietly delays release date for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Epic Games Store

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for the Epic Games Store was announced on January 19, 2023, with a planned release for the same month, but this never materialized.
Rockstar Games seems to have delayed the release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for the Epic Games Store without any notice or explanation. Meanwhile, the recently released Steam version of the game has faced criticism due to various bugs and glitches.
Although the release has been delayed for the time being, players can look forward to a patch update and its eventual release on the Epic Games Store.
No GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition by Rockstar Games for Epic Games Store players yet
As can be seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Rockstar Games launched the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam on January 19, 2023, and announced an Epic Games Store version in their official newsletter. Here’s what they stated about the upcoming launch:
“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher — and will release later in January on the Epic Games store.”
According to their announcement, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was supposed to be released last January, but the release window has passed without any notice, causing speculation among fans about the reason for the delay.
Popular insider Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) tweeted about the situation earlier today, suggesting that the game could be released alongside a new patch to fix the current issues.
Many other fans reacted to the situation and shared their thoughts on social media:
It is no secret that GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's launch on Steam was poorly received by fans as the game was plagued with bugs and glitches. Another reliable insider Ben (@videotech_) commented on the game's state and shared their disappointment in a tweet on January 24, 2023:
Rockstar has not publicly acknowledged the delay or given any explanation for it. The release could happen any time this week, along with the expected patch. It's speculated that the recent exploits in Grand Theft Auto Online for PC may have delayed the trilogy's release on the Epic Games Store.
Fans can expect more information about the game from the developers soon. It won’t be surprising if Rockstar quietly releases the trilogy on the Epic Games Store before the end of this week.
