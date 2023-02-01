Rockstar Games quietly delays release date for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Epic Games Store

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for the Epic Games Store was announced on January 19, 2023, with a planned release for the same month, but this never materialized.

Rockstar Games seems to have delayed the release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for the Epic Games Store without any notice or explanation. Meanwhile, the recently released Steam version of the game has faced criticism due to various bugs and glitches.

Although the release has been delayed for the time being, players can look forward to a patch update and its eventual release on the Epic Games Store.

No GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition by Rockstar Games for Epic Games Store players yet

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: rsg.ms/1191d7d https://t.co/n1T7MlNXcD

As can be seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Rockstar Games launched the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam on January 19, 2023, and announced an Epic Games Store version in their official newsletter. Here’s what they stated about the upcoming launch:

“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher — and will release later in January on the Epic Games store.”

According to their announcement, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was supposed to be released last January, but the release window has passed without any notice, causing speculation among fans about the reason for the delay.

Popular insider Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) tweeted about the situation earlier today, suggesting that the game could be released alongside a new patch to fix the current issues.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



I have a feeling Rockstar delayed the launch so these games can be released alongside a new patch



#GTA #RockstarGames We’ve reached the end of January and the GTA Trilogy has yet to come out on EGS like it was promised.I have a feeling Rockstar delayed the launch so these games can be released alongside a new patch We’ve reached the end of January and the GTA Trilogy has yet to come out on EGS like it was promised.I have a feeling Rockstar delayed the launch so these games can be released alongside a new patch 👀#GTA #RockstarGames https://t.co/QDOn4z5b0H

Many other fans reacted to the situation and shared their thoughts on social media:

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk

Remember when they delayed a GTA 5 re-release for no reason lmao @videotech_ Rockstar stop delaying random projects challengeRemember when they delayed a GTA 5 re-release for no reason lmao @videotech_ Rockstar stop delaying random projects challengeRemember when they delayed a GTA 5 re-release for no reason lmao

Ulvi @CyberBlacks @videotech_ Imagine they are giving away the whole Trilogy this Thursday @videotech_ Imagine they are giving away the whole Trilogy this Thursday

Kaytorahk @Kaytorahk @videotech_ Makes sense though seeing as it was released of Steam first, unless it’s exclusive Epic doesn’t get sales so a release there at this point is a bit redundant unless they do a giveaway @videotech_ Makes sense though seeing as it was released of Steam first, unless it’s exclusive Epic doesn’t get sales so a release there at this point is a bit redundant unless they do a giveaway

AngelED2000 @AngelED2000v1 @videotech_ Damn, every Rockstar action is getting worse and worse @videotech_ Damn, every Rockstar action is getting worse and worse

It is no secret that GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's launch on Steam was poorly received by fans as the game was plagued with bugs and glitches. Another reliable insider Ben (@videotech_) commented on the game's state and shared their disappointment in a tweet on January 24, 2023:

Ben @videotech_



I’m at breaking point. @Tomeztos I’m extremely disappointed with their lack duty of care for their products. The GTA Trilogy has only just launched on Steam with zero fixes and they continue to treat GTA Online horribly with very bare minimum communication.I’m at breaking point. @Tomeztos I’m extremely disappointed with their lack duty of care for their products. The GTA Trilogy has only just launched on Steam with zero fixes and they continue to treat GTA Online horribly with very bare minimum communication. I’m at breaking point.

Rockstar has not publicly acknowledged the delay or given any explanation for it. The release could happen any time this week, along with the expected patch. It's speculated that the recent exploits in Grand Theft Auto Online for PC may have delayed the trilogy's release on the Epic Games Store.

Fans can expect more information about the game from the developers soon. It won’t be surprising if Rockstar quietly releases the trilogy on the Epic Games Store before the end of this week.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes