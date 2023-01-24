GTA Online players on PC are having it rough due to the presence of some account-breaking exploits. However, it seems that the situation will be resolved soon.

Rockstar Support recently tweeted to address the game's dangerous exploits on PC. It also announced an upcoming security title update to resolve them, which will be released soon. Offering help to those who might have experienced related issues in their recent gameplay, players were requested to contact Rockstar Support.

GTA Online PC exploits should be resolved soon, as per Rockstar Games

We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update. If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support:

As seen in the tweet above, Rockstar Games publicly acknowledged the existence of the new game-breaking exploits on the PC version of GTA Online. Assuring players about the solutions, they stated:

“We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update.”

Players should note that these new PC hacking RCE exploits were first reported on January 22, 2023, by the famous insider Tez2. In a tweet, they notified the community about the potential threat of running the game on PC amidst “new extreme exploits.”

Based on their research, these exploits include partial remote code execution that gives cheaters and hackers the ability to remotely remove, modify, or add users’ data and accounts. Giving players more clarity on what to expect, they shared a glimpse of how these exploits look in the game:

Account > Rank

Account > Corrupt Account

Account > Remove Money

Account > Reset Mission Cooldowns

Account > Badsport

Account > Unlocks

Account > Give Money (up to $15 million a time)

New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!



New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.

Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!

To help the gaming community, Tez2 suggested using a firewall and also shared a temporary fix in a tweet on January 21, 2023. Based on their expertise, players can do the following in case their account gets corrupted while playing the game on PC:

Open the “Documents” folder and delete the “Rockstar Games” folder. Reload the entire game to refresh all of the profile data.

- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents

- Reload the game to refresh profile data

Temporary fix for account corruption on PC
- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents
- Reload the game to refresh profile data

Players can also use the Guardian software from Gitlab, however, it is not a permanent solution to this big problem.

As noted by Rockstar’s tweet, it is safe to assume that the game will receive the announced security update soon.

