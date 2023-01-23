“What a mess”: Insider checks GTA Online on PC amidst the ongoing RCE exploits

GTA Online PC RCE exploits seem to be a threat, as fans recently tried playing the game only to encounter cheaters. Famous insider Ben recently tested the game on PC and reported its current state on Twitter on January 23, 2023.

Based on their findings, cheaters can crash the game at any given time using the new PC hacking RCE exploits. Expressing their frustration and disappointment with the game's current state, they wrote:

"What a mess"

Ben @videotech_ Decided to check out GTA Online on PC lmao. What a mess.



Crazy that they can crash your game at any given time. Was winding up the cheater tho :) Decided to check out GTA Online on PC lmao. What a mess. Crazy that they can crash your game at any given time. Was winding up the cheater tho :) https://t.co/ZUbQRbMdAJ

Many fans shared their recent experiences with hackers and cheaters while playing GTA Online on PC.

GTA Online PC RCE exploits ruin the fun for everyone nowadays

Ben @videotech_ @rollschuh2282 This was the first session I joined. Just goes to show how badly maintained this game is @rollschuh2282 This was the first session I joined. Just goes to show how badly maintained this game is

As can be seen in the tweet above, Ben shared a video showcasing the current state of GTA Online. A Grotti Vigilante can be seen ramping up their car in the clip as they interact with the other player on chat.

When Ben was about to report another account, the game crashed, possibly from using the new PC RCE exploits. In a follow-up tweet, they mentioned that they spent five minutes in the first session before it crashed.

Many fans shared similar experiences with GTA Online on PC amidst the ongoing hacking exploits. Here are some of the relevant community reactions to the current state of the game:

TGG @TGGonYT @videotech_ My mate used to make cheats for games. He says the GTAO code is actual spaghetti, then proceeded to create his own mods within an hour. I can’t believe a game with no security exists in 2023. @videotech_ My mate used to make cheats for games. He says the GTAO code is actual spaghetti, then proceeded to create his own mods within an hour. I can’t believe a game with no security exists in 2023.

Chris @christhefast222



Wtf?



(also to be fair, you could already be crashed and kicked beforehand. The new R* exploit gives modders deeper access. @videotech_ I only log into online to zone out and drive vehicles and stuff and I can’t even do that anymore as I can get my R* acc banned just for logging in nowWtf?(also to be fair, you could already be crashed and kicked beforehand. The new R* exploit gives modders deeper access. @videotech_ I only log into online to zone out and drive vehicles and stuff and I can’t even do that anymore as I can get my R* acc banned just for logging in nowWtf?(also to be fair, you could already be crashed and kicked beforehand. The new R* exploit gives modders deeper access.

Marius @Marius2360 @videotech_ even if they are banned, they could still crash you. So even if they lose a fight, they still win the war. @videotech_ even if they are banned, they could still crash you. So even if they lose a fight, they still win the war.

KyberWolffe @KyberWolffe @videotech_ Hadn't played in a few months and started playing again for a few days this past week. What happened? Felt like cheaters were finally becoming less common and now every other session I join is compromised. It's miserable. @videotech_ Hadn't played in a few months and started playing again for a few days this past week. What happened? Felt like cheaters were finally becoming less common and now every other session I join is compromised. It's miserable.

not ((Edward)) @BrofessorOak_ @videotech_ With the recent or old exploit, they can get themselves unbanned and out of the bad player pool. Stick with gtao on consoles. @videotech_ With the recent or old exploit, they can get themselves unbanned and out of the bad player pool. Stick with gtao on consoles.

DjPhantom #savetf2 @DjPhantom2158 @videotech_ I’m surprised you didn’t get hacked yet, I would stay off cause the hacking situation is getting very crazy @videotech_ I’m surprised you didn’t get hacked yet, I would stay off cause the hacking situation is getting very crazy

The GTA Online PC RCE exploits were first reported by another reliable insider, Tez2, on Twitter on January 21, 2023, where they mentioned the severity of such hacks, including a possible corruption of accounts. Based on their research, here are some of the things cheaters can do in the lobby using the exploits:

Corrupt Account

Give Money (up to $15 million a time)

Remove Money

Rank

Unlocks

Reset Mission Cooldowns

Badsport

Tez2 @TezFunz2



New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!



Thanks to #GTAOnline PC High AlertNew extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. #GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. https://t.co/tyh4tCInML

Tez2 strongly suggests using the firewall while playing the game or not playing it at all until Rockstar fixes the game. They also shared a temporary fix for a corrupted account issue on January 21, 2023. According to them, players should follow these steps to fix their corrupted account in the game:

Go to “Documents’’ on the PC. Delete the “Rockstar games” folder. Reload the game and refresh the profile data.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents

- Reload the game to refresh profile data

#GTAOnline Temporary fix for account corruption on PC- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents- Reload the game to refresh profile data Temporary fix for account corruption on PC- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents- Reload the game to refresh profile data#GTAOnline

Another twitter user, Speyedr, suggested players to use the Guardian as new exploits don’t bypass its security. Here’s how players can use the workaround:

Download Guardian from Gitlab. Once installed, select “Locked Session.”

According to Speyedr, this only works for solo sessions, single, or non-host players; however, they recently warned players about the high risk of not installing the Guardian properly during the current PC RCE exploits.

Speyedr @Speyedr_AU Just to reassure everyone--Guardian still works, and this new exploit doesn't somehow bypass Guardian.



HOWEVER, the chance of any user (especially beginners) setting up Guardian incorrectly in a way that doesn't protect them is too high for such a dangerous exploit. Just to reassure everyone--Guardian still works, and this new exploit doesn't somehow bypass Guardian.HOWEVER, the chance of any user (especially beginners) setting up Guardian incorrectly in a way that doesn't protect them is too high for such a dangerous exploit.

Fans should note that the developers haven’t officially recognized the issue by the time of writing this article; however, they can expect a fix to address these exploits soon.

