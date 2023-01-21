How to start Taxi Work missions in GTA Online

GTA Online just received a new weekly update on January 19, 2023, adding the highly anticipated Taxi Work missions in the game. Players can finally start their side hustle and earn fare money by helping NPCs reach their destinations by working as cab drivers. Rockstar Games has also added a taxi as a purchasable vehicle as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's drip-fed content.

However, one could wonder how to start the Taxi Work missions in GTA Online. To help players, this article will share everything they need to know about the new business in the game.

A step-by-step guide to start Taxi Work missions in GTA Online

As demonstrated in the useful video above, the new Taxi Work business is very easy to start in GTA Online. There are two ways through which one can get started with it: Visiting Downtown Cab. Co and purchasing the Taxi vehicle.

Here’s how players can start doing Taxi Work missions from Downtown Cab Co.:

Visit Downtown Cab Co. at the East Vinewood location on the map. Enter the yellow corona. Once inside, you will be spawned in a Taxi, starting the Taxi Work missions instantly.

If they don’t want to work for Downtown Cab Co. but wish to start their own taxi business, they can do so by following the below-mentioned steps:

Go to Warstock Cache & Carry and purchase the Vapid Taxi for $650,000 - $487,500. Press R3 on PS4 and PS5, RS on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, B on PC. The Taxi Work will immediately start, eliminating the need to visit the Downtown Cab Co.

Gamers can also use the “Taxi Custom” Pegasus vehicles collected as an Arena War award to begin the new side business.

It’s a fun and neat way to relax that was added to GTA Online with the latest weekly update.

Further details about Taxi Work in GTA Online

The Taxi Work is basically a Free Mode job that can be started in any session, including the Invite-only ones. It consists of the following mission objectives that players need to achieve as Taxi drivers:

Wait for dispatch. Pick up the customers. Signal them once they arrive at the location. Wait for them to enter the Taxi. Drive them to their destination and collect fare money.

However, they can fail the mission in any of the following mentioned conditions:

Players quit the job by pressing the prompt button. Players receive a wanted level during the job. The taxi gets destroyed. The customer gets killed.

Players can easily earn around $100-$200 per fare and $1,000-$2,000 per tip. However, the latter can be deducted if the Taxi receives any damage or players take too long to complete the job. After completing 10 fares, the tip value will max out at $2,000.

There are over 100 pre-defined fare destinations added to the game, ranging from the Terminal in Los Santos to the North Chumash in Blaine County. Players can earn the following rewards by completing a set number of Taxi Work missions:

10 consecutive fares:

Taxi trade price

“5 Start Ride” award

$100,000 and 10k RP

50 total fares:

Downtown Cab Co. livery for Classique Broadway vehicle

A “Taxi Driver” Award

10 Stunt Jumps during the Taxi Work:

Downtown Cab Co. livery for Willard Eudora vehicle

Rockstar took a little longer to add a feature like this to the game. However, it’s better late than never to enjoy the excitement of being a taxi driver and earn money from the side hustle.

