"Drop GTA 6": Fans react to Rockstar's fresh "Happy Lunar New Year 2023" post

Rockstar Games wished GTA fans “Happy Lunar New Year 2023” on Twitter earlier today, January 22; however, fans only want one thing from the developers: Grand Theft Auto 6. Social media user @LeBronazi replied to the company's post asking for the next title in the series to be released. Waiting anxiously for the next game, they wrote:

“Drop gta vi.”

Many fans reacted to the post and expressed their desire for a glimpse of the upcoming game.

Fans want GTA 6 to be released during this Lunar New Year's celebration

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Happy Lunar New Year 2023! Happy Lunar New Year 2023! https://t.co/osMKpoWj9j

Rockstar Games made the post above after offering free log-in rewards to GTA Online players through the new taxi update on January 19. However, the only thing on people's minds was: Grand Theft Auto 6.

Forrest @ForrestSunset @RockstarGames No one cares because we want a GTA 6 announcement first! @RockstarGames No one cares because we want a GTA 6 announcement first!

spyrossakatis @Anonymo71425915 @RockstarGames R games reveal Vi finally thanks @RockstarGames R games reveal Vi finally thanks

(8-8-1) brandon @SamHowellMVP @RockstarGames No one cares drop GTA 6 or else I am unfollowing and never spending a dime again on your games @RockstarGames No one cares drop GTA 6 or else I am unfollowing and never spending a dime again on your games

Some fans even asked the developers in the comments section to "fix" the ongoing Grand Theft Auto Online PC exploits and save players’ accounts from hackers:

Hunted @dubbossman69 @RockstarGames How about fix your game? No one can play GTA online on PC without having to worry about hackers @RockstarGames How about fix your game? No one can play GTA online on PC without having to worry about hackers

HowellQ @thisishowellq @RockstarGames Not sure it's a good idea to log in to play GTAO at this time lol. Are you out of the loop, or what? @RockstarGames Not sure it's a good idea to log in to play GTAO at this time lol. Are you out of the loop, or what?

minecraftkidTNT @leonw03_ @RockstarGames Address the modder issues on PC @RockstarGames Address the modder issues on PC

The new game-breaking exploits were first reported by popular insider Tez2 on January 21, 2023, where the individual emphasized the risk this problem creates for millions of players on PC. According to their report, cheaters and hackers can now add/modify/remove gamers’ data and permanently corrupt their accounts.

Here are some of the things the exploits can alter, as per Tez2:

Rank

Badsport

Unlocks

Remove Money

Corrupt Account

Give Money (up to $15 a time)

Reset Mission Cooldowns

Tez2 @TezFunz2



New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!



Thanks to #GTAOnline PC High AlertNew extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. #GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. https://t.co/tyh4tCInML

The insider suggested all PC players strictly use the Firewall while playing the game or avoid the title completely till Rockstar fixes it. They offered more warnings in a follow-up tweet by mentioning how big of a threat the exploits are to gamers:

These exploits include partial remote code executions.

Paid mod menus are about to abuse this to a further extent.

This could affect players’ PC and not just the game.

On January 22, 2023, Tez2 shared a temporary fix for the account corruption issues on the PC. Here’s what they suggested the players should do:

Go to your computer's Documents. Delete the Rockstar Games folder. Reload the game.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!



Thanks to #GTAOnline PC High AlertNew extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. #GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. https://t.co/tyh4tCInML

Later today, they mentioned that the developers are aware and have been logging any affected accounts. This suggests that they are going to address the issue as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, players can use Guardian from GitLab, as suggested by @speyedr_au on Twitter earlier today. Based on their research, hackers are unable to bypass it as of now.

Speyedr @Speyedr_AU Just to reassure everyone--Guardian still works, and this new exploit doesn't somehow bypass Guardian.



HOWEVER, the chance of any user (especially beginners) setting up Guardian incorrectly in a way that doesn't protect them is too high for such a dangerous exploit. Just to reassure everyone--Guardian still works, and this new exploit doesn't somehow bypass Guardian.HOWEVER, the chance of any user (especially beginners) setting up Guardian incorrectly in a way that doesn't protect them is too high for such a dangerous exploit.

Rockstar hasn’t addressed the exploits publicly yet; however, a background update is expected to be released soon to fix these issues.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes