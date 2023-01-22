"Drop GTA 6": Fans react to Rockstar's fresh "Happy Lunar New Year 2023" post

Rockstar Games wished GTA fans “Happy Lunar New Year 2023” on Twitter earlier today, January 22; however, fans only want one thing from the developers: Grand Theft Auto 6. Social media user @LeBronazi replied to the company's post asking for the next title in the series to be released. Waiting anxiously for the next game, they wrote:
“Drop gta vi.”
Many fans reacted to the post and expressed their desire for a glimpse of the upcoming game.
Fans want GTA 6 to be released during this Lunar New Year's celebration
Rockstar Games made the post above after offering free log-in rewards to GTA Online players through the new taxi update on January 19. However, the only thing on people's minds was: Grand Theft Auto 6.
Some fans even asked the developers in the comments section to "fix" the ongoing Grand Theft Auto Online PC exploits and save players’ accounts from hackers:
The new game-breaking exploits were first reported by popular insider Tez2 on January 21, 2023, where the individual emphasized the risk this problem creates for millions of players on PC. According to their report, cheaters and hackers can now add/modify/remove gamers’ data and permanently corrupt their accounts.
Here are some of the things the exploits can alter, as per Tez2:
- Rank
- Badsport
- Unlocks
- Remove Money
- Corrupt Account
- Give Money (up to $15 a time)
- Reset Mission Cooldowns
The insider suggested all PC players strictly use the Firewall while playing the game or avoid the title completely till Rockstar fixes it. They offered more warnings in a follow-up tweet by mentioning how big of a threat the exploits are to gamers:
- These exploits include partial remote code executions.
- Paid mod menus are about to abuse this to a further extent.
- This could affect players’ PC and not just the game.
On January 22, 2023, Tez2 shared a temporary fix for the account corruption issues on the PC. Here’s what they suggested the players should do:
- Go to your computer's Documents.
- Delete the Rockstar Games folder.
- Reload the game.
Later today, they mentioned that the developers are aware and have been logging any affected accounts. This suggests that they are going to address the issue as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, players can use Guardian from GitLab, as suggested by @speyedr_au on Twitter earlier today. Based on their research, hackers are unable to bypass it as of now.
Rockstar hasn’t addressed the exploits publicly yet; however, a background update is expected to be released soon to fix these issues.
For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki